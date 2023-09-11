The Boys isn’t stopping any time soon – and its creator has had a vision for years about where it all leads

The Boys cinematic universe might be growing, and don’t expect the series to end any time soon. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amazon executive Vernon Sanders shared that they’ve been having plenty of conversations with series creator Eric Kripke about what comes next.

"I will say this: Eric has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we've been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next," Sanders told the publication. "So, it's probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we'll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is.”

The superhero series has already expanded with several spin-offs, including the college-set Gen V which is about to launch, and the animated show Diabolical. In the interview, Sanders shared that there’s a potential for a second season of the latter as well.

"I think Seth and Evan and Eric are genuinely interested in it,! Sanders added about the potential for more of that show. !I think we've been probably the ones who've been wanting to be careful not to overexpose. So, once we committed to Gen V, we really wanted that to be the next thing out. And once we have it out and get a chance to see how everyone's reacting to it, we can start talking about, like I said, what comes next."

The Boys is certainly a big universe to explore, and it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface. So if this is the case and more spin-offs are on the way, we’d be intrigued to see what bloody, brutal scenarios Kripke and his team can imagine next.

That’s not all Sanders had to tease either, as he also shared that The Boys season 4 will "blow fans away". Filming has officially wrapped on that one, but it’s not yet clear when it will hit our screens. Earlier in 2023, Kripke, who is on strike, shared that its release would be delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

We have had a few teases though, including that it features a very bizarre moment for Homelander and that it takes place after the upcoming spin-off Gen V.

