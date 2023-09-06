New Gen V trailer teases a sinister conspiracy in The Boys college spin-off

Welcome to the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. A new trailer for The Boys spin-off series Gen V is here, and it teases more blood, more violence, and more power struggles for the cohort of wannabe heroes.

Set in a Vought International-run college for young Supes, Gen V sees the next generation get drunk, have fun, and compete in various trials to be the next big thing in the superhero world. But not everything is as it seems, as bloodbender Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her classmates soon find out.

"There are dangerous, evil people at that school," comes one warning, apparently referring to a mysterious project called 'The Woods.' "If The Woods is exposed, we all have a big, potentially fatal, problem," another character warns, but what, exactly is The Woods? We see one student escape from what appears to be a lab, saying that they'll never go back. Marie and co. are determined to find out the truth.

The ensemble cast includes Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Ritter, and Clancy Brown also star.

Gen V is based on the 'We Gotta Go Now' story arc from The Boys comic book, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. The series takes place at the same time as The Boys season 4, and Jensen Ackles and Jessie T. Usher, AKA Soldier Boy and A-Train, along with their cast mates Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and PJ Byrne, will be making guest appearances.

The first three episodes of Gen V arrive on Prime Video on September 29, with the rest of the series releasing weekly every Friday. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.