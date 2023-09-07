The Boys confirms when Gen V takes place in the timeline - and it could affect season 4

We know now when Gen V takes place in The Boys timeline – and it could have major repercussions going into season 4.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated spin-off show premiering on September 29, the original series' Twitter account confirmed that Gen V is set right after the events of The Boys season 3, which means "the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy's head off to the sound of thunderous applause." It could also mean that it'll bridge the gap between its predecessor's third and fourth installments, which kind of checks out seeing as it's already been revealed that the likes of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Ashley (Colby Minifie) all have cameos.

If we’re clearin up the timeline, @genv takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause pic.twitter.com/SYwH0raJgDSeptember 6, 2023 See more

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is also geared up to make an appearance, which is perhaps the most interesting of the lot given that the secret Supe was set up as a major villain at the end of The Boys season 2 before... not doing much in the follow-up chapter. Reports have already claimed that she'll be a major antagonist in season 4, so we're intrigued to see how Gen V has her step into the limelight once again.

Dased on the 'We Gotta Go Now' story arc from The Boys comic book, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Ritter, and Clancy Brown. Set in a Vought International-run college for young Supes, it follows the next generation as they get drunk, have fun, and compete in various trials to be the next big thing in the superhero world.

Gen V enrols on Prime Video on September 29, with its first three episodes before continuing weekly every Friday. The Boys season 4 is currently undated. In the meantime, check out our The Boys season 3 ending explained to refresh your memory, or have a look at our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.