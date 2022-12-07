New Bad Batch season 2 trailer teases an explosive installment in the Star Wars spin-off

A new The Bad Batch season 2 trailer is here – and it's packed full of explosive action, giant crab creatures, and even some significant cameos. The show is set to return on Disney Plus early next year.

In the footage, which you can watch above, we see the return of the titular crew – including young Omega – as they run down a beach, trying to escape those huge crabs. Things quickly take a serious turn, though, as Commander Cody casually mentions that many clones are starting to question the Empire's Order 66, which killed the vast majority of the Jedi. The trailer also shows off the return of Gungi the Wookiee Jedi again, along with Rex, Bail Organa, and another sinister appearance from Emperor Palpatine. It looks like the stakes have never been higher.

The series is set to return on January 4, 2023, but it won't be the only new Star Wars show to arrive next year. The Mandalorian season 3 lands on Disney Plus shortly afterwards on March 1, a slight delay from the original February release window, and the live-action Ahsoka show is also expected at some point in the year. Beyond that, we also have The Acolyte, which is Star Wars' first Sith-led project, as well as Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law to get excited about – and then there's Andor season 2, now that the first installment has wrapped up on Disney Plus.

While you wait for January 4, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for absolutely everything else the galaxy far, far away has coming soon.