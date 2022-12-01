The Mandalorian season 3 gets a release date – and it's a slight delay

The Mandalorian season 3 finally has a firm release date. As revealed at Brazil Comic-Con, the Star Wars spin-off show will return March 1, 2023 – that's a very slight delay from the original release window, which was set for February 2023.

A new picture of Mando and Baby Yoda was released, too, showing Din Djarin clad in his Beskar armor and his little green charge looking as adorable as ever.

Mando and Grogu were last seen in The Book of Boba Fett; Grogu gave up on Jedi training with Luke Skywalker to be reunited with his adoptive father, and the duo set out on new adventures together. Judging by the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, the new episodes will revolve around Mandalore, which is being brought to live-action for the first time.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ETDecember 1, 2022 See more

The Mandalorian season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, while Katee Sackhoff is back as Bo-Katan Kryze. By the looks of things, Din and Bo-Katan will clash over the throne of Mandalore – since Mando is in possession of the Darksaber, he is rightfully the ruler of the planet.

"That is the greatest honor of my life," Pascal, in a surprise appearance at the panel, said onstage. "It's an honor to be your daddy." Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni also appeared remotely, with Favreau cryptically teasing that the duo is working on "more Star Wars" and adding he's currently editing season 3 of Mando. Plus, Favreau hinted that the new season of Mando would be bigger in scope than the previous installments – and will feature some surprises.

Filling out the cast is Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd in a mystery role, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

Until March 1, 2023, keep up to date on the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.