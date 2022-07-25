Black Panther 2 star says putting the Namor costume on for the first time was "amazing"

Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta has shared his experience of wearing his Namor costume for the first time. The actor was long rumored to be playing the Atlantean in the movie, but the first trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, finally confirmed the casting.

"It's amazing," Huerta told Variety (opens in new tab) of donning Namor's swimming trunks. "I mean, everybody pretends to be a superhero or to be part of [these] movies, and then you are part of it. And then you are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It's your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It's overwhelming."

While the plot for the sequel is still completely under wraps, the trailer revealed Wakanda is in mourning following the death of T'Challa. Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, and Marvel has been clear that the role will not be recast – though someone is in the Black Panther suit in the footage.

Namor will be the antagonist of the movie, but why he and Wakanda come to blows is still a mystery for now.

"It's an honor. I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here," Huerta told the crowd during the Marvel panel. "A lot of kids in their hood are dreaming to be here, and they can make it!"

Along with the Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel also revealed the title of Captain America 4, confirmed a Thunderbolts movie is happening, announced two new Avengers movies, revealed Marvel Phase 4 is almost over, and much, much more. For everything announced, see our complete guide to the SDCC 2022 Marvel panel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this November 11. In the meantime, catch up on the MCU with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order. Next up on the Marvel release slate is She-Hulk, which arrives on Disney Plus this August 17.