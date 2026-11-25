I was a fan of the original Boss Monster, so I enjoyed Super Boss Monster as well. It’s a superior version of a fun, relatively quick game. There’s enough strategy to keep advanced board game fans interested, but simple enough for newcomers and younger fans to enjoy as well.
Reasons to buy
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Easy-to-learn
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Fixes many of its predecessors' shortcomings
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Compatible with Boss Monster and expansions
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New town board ensures players will always have options every round
Boss Monster, first released in 2013, is a quick-paced card game that puts players on the monster’s side of a dungeon crawl. As the name would suggest, it involves luring heroes into a dungeon and then killing them before they can reach the Boss Monster. Developer Brotherwise Games turned this into a steady franchise, releasing numerous expansions that added new spells and rooms to the equation.
However, now that's all been shaken up with the latest instalment – upgrading both the 8-bit pixel look to Super Nintendo-inspired 16-bit graphics as well as its gameplay. Super Boss Monster smooths over some of the rough edges of Boss Monster while remaining fully compatible with the previous version of the game. The result is a quick-paced experience that feels a bit more even than before but maintains most of its predecessor’s tenets. Is it one of the best card games, though?
Going to town
Super Boss Monster features three separate decks of cards and a town board where heroes go shortly before adventuring to their doom. The first of these decks consists of Room cards, which players use to build their dungeon. Rooms are divided between trap rooms and monster rooms, along with their advanced counterparts. Each room has a damage figure and treasure on the bottom of the card. The damage determines how much damage a room deals to heroes, while the treasure helps to determine which heroes (if any) enter a player’s dungeon.
The second deck of cards is the spell deck, which comprise of instant use spells that are generally disruptive to the game. Most of these spells are cast during the adventure phase of the game and typically impose a negative effect, either by buffing a hero or by somehow negating effects in a player’s dungeon. Many spells are cast on other players, although there are some spells that have beneficial effects as well.
Essential info
Players: 1-4 Ages: 13+ Game type: Drafting/hand-management Complexity: Low Lasts: 30mins Designer: Hayden Dillard & Johnny O'Neal Publisher: Brotherwise Games Play if you enjoy: Boss Monster, old-school video games
The final deck of cards is the hero deck, which comprises two tiers of heroes. Early on in the game, players will face standard heroes that have low health and limited abilities. As the game enters its final stage, players have to contend with epic heroes, which have even more health and can negate entire rooms in a dungeon. While epic heroes are harder to vanquish, they score more points than their standard counterparts.
All three decks were featured in the original Boss Monster, but the one new addition to Super Boss Monster is the town board. Heroes now populate on the town board, destined to either travel to a dungeon or linger in one of several special buildings. Each of these buildings also have minion slots, granting players a one-off action during the town phase. Drafting also takes place on the town board, with leftover cards remaining on the board until the next phase.
Dungeon-delving
Super Boss Monster plays out over numerous rounds, with an unrelenting stream of heroes entering each player’s dungeon periodically. Each player starts with a hand of cards and a small one-room dungeon. Over the course of the game, players build out that dungeon to a total of five rooms and buff it either temporarily or permanently with various effects. Once a dungeon hits its allotted five rooms, a player’s Boss Monster levels up, granting them new abilities.
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Boss Monster plays very similarly to Super Boss Monster, save for the opening Town Phase round. During this initial round, Heroes enter town and the Market is restocked with new rooms and spells. Starting with the first player (a signifier that rotates each round), players then place their Minion on either a town slot (or occasionally on a slot within their own dungeon) and drafts a new card from the market. One confusing part of the game is that the Minion effects don’t resolve immediately – players have to wait until a separate phase to gain their benefit.
After the town phase comes the Build phase, where players add to their dungeon. Builds happen simultaneously and are technically secret, as the results often determine which heroes enter which dungeon. Players choose a card from their hand and play it face down onto their dungeon. Once all players have chosen their rooms, they simultaneously reveal them.
One thing I like about Super Boss Monster is that players don’t have to spend resources to add a room to their dungeon. Basic Trap and Monster Rooms can be played during any round. Stronger Advanced rooms can only be played on top of existing rooms that share a treasure icon with the existing room. Advanced rooms often have more treasure than basic rooms, along with more powerful abilities. However, placing an Advanced room essentially resets that room, removing any buffs from that space.
More strategy
If strategic card games are your thing, it's worth checking out Wingspan Pocket. It has all the brilliance of the original, but with far fewer barriers to entry. As for a more fantastical strategy game, it's worth checking out Gwent: The Legendary Card Game.
After the Build phase comes the Minion phase, when players gain their benefit of whatever space they placed their minion. Minion effects range from gaining a temporary piece of treasure to the dungeon (which can break ties and entice heroes to a certain dungeon) to drawing extra cards. One of my favorite minion effects is the +2 effect. When a hero moves to a specialty landmark, players can buff a hero with two additional health and send them to any dungeon. Although players can send a buffed hero to an opponent’s dungeon to hurt them, it’s also a way for players to gain extra points, especially when a glut of heroes show up that don’t want to enter your dungeon. This is one of the big improvements from Boss Monster, as there are now ways to get a steady stream of heroes into the dungeon even when the treasure doesn’t fall their way.
Once the Minion phase is complete, the heroes finally enter the dungeon. Players determine which heroes enter which dungeon by determining which dungeon has the most of a hero’s preferred treasure type. Players can pursue one of two strategies to attract heroes; they can either dominate one or two treasure types or go for a more balanced approach that relies on careful deployment of minion powers. Both strategies come with their own advantages, although it may be easier to dominate one type of treasure in higher player count games.
Once heroes deploy to the dungeon, players take turns seeing whether their dungeons are strong enough to vanquish them. Heroes progress from room to room, with rooms dealing damage first and then resolving room effects. One thing to keep track of is that many effects add temporary damage to rooms. While damage counters are permanent effects and are represented by markers, they’re separate from temporary buffs that typically last for one round of play. Pay careful attention to which cards specify placing damage counters and which add temporary buffs to the game, as this can be a touch confusing to track.
If a hero is vanquished, players flip their card over and place them under their boss monster – they’ve been defeated and converted into a soul gem. However, if a hero clears the dungeon, they remain face up and are slotted under the boss monster, representing damage taken by the boss monster during the game. The game ends once a player collects ten soul gems (regardless of how much damage they’ve taken) or when the hero deck runs out. Each soul gem counts as a positive point, while each point of damage is a negative point. The winner is the player with the most victory points at the end.
Should you buy Super Boss Monster?
Super Boss Monster is essentially a polished version of Boss Monster that addresses some of the biggest shortcomings of its predecessor. Players have more ways to lure heroes into dungeons beyond dominating a specific type of treasure, which removes some of the frustrations of a poor series of drafts. However, the game still has the Munchkin-like feature of being able to gang up on a frontrunner, which leads to an element of kingmaking when a player is essentially eliminated from winning.
Probably my biggest frustration of Super Boss Monster is that, when played on its own, the cards are rather limited. This is because the game’s fully compatible with its predecessors, so you can simply grab older expansions in order to get a more varied experience. An expansion for Super Boss Monster is also due out this year, so there’s plenty of ways to get more out of this game once the base version starts to feel repetitive.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoy a fast-paced tableau builder game: Super Boss Monster isn’t too complicated and takes only about 30 minutes to play through.
✅ You get nostalgic for 16-bit video games: Super Boss Monster celebrates old-school video games, with plenty of references to other video game franchises.
✅ You enjoyed the original Boss Monster: Super Boss Monster largely keeps to the original Boss Monster formula, with some improvements.
Do not buy it if:
❌ You don’t like Munchkin-style shenanigans: The lead player will get targeted with a lot of unfair effects and there’s little they can do to stop it.
❌ You don’t like simple strategy games: The strategy of Super Boss Monster is simplistic in nature, largely limited to figuring out when and where to place rooms. Deeper strategy fans might find this game too simplistic.
Christian is an experienced freelance journalist who has been covering the tabletop gaming industry for years. He specializes in coverage of Dungeons & Dragons, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Warhammer.
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