How to get the Stray Poncho and what it's used for

The Stray Poncho is an item you can potentially collect early on while exploring The Slums, though its purpose isn't obvious until you've progressed further through the storyline. Conversely, you may find yourself at a point where you need a blanket for Elliot the robot, but aren't sure where to get one from. As with the Stray Notebook locations that are also found in The Slums, this blanket is an essential item that's required to keep the story moving forward, so we've got the lowdown on how to get the Stray Poncho and where to use it.

How to get the Poncho in Stray

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The first step to getting the Stray Poncho is finding you way inside the Super Spirit laundry, which is initially closed off. Climb up to the rooftop above, then interact with one of the robots throwing paint buckets before Meowing when the prompt appears to make them drop the pot. This will cause the laundry owner Kosma to open the door and start cleaning up the mess outside, providing you with a way in.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Inside the laundry, hop onto the table next to the doorway and take the Super Spirit Detergent bottle next to the large box. There are no Stray Memories or other items inside this building, so you don't need to do a thorough search of the room.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Now visit Azooz at The Market Place then interact with the Electric Cable he has for sale, which he will offer to exchange for the Super Spirit Detergent. Show him the bottle, and the Electric Cable is yours. Now would be a good time to visit the Stray energy drink locations if you haven't already, so you can buy the other items as well.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Next, follow the signs to visit Grandma Clothing in the corner of The Slums, then speak to Grandma and she'll ask for Electric Cable to make into a poncho for you. Hand over the wires, and you'll receive the Stray Poncho item.

How to find a blanket for Elliot in Stray

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

After you help Seamus find the Broken Tracker in The Slums Part 2, you'll need to get it repaired by someone and the natural choice is of course Elliot from Elliot Programming. However, after having a Stray Scratch on his door to get inside, you'll find he's trembling and unable to work when you hand the device over to him, so they need a blanket before they can fix the Tracker.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Handily, you already have a blanket, in the form of the Stray Poncho, so give that to Elliot to cure their tremors and they'll repair the Tracker straight away, so you can move on with the storyline. He can also point you in the direction of the Stray safe code by showing him the Mysterious Password, if you haven't solved that yet.

With the Fixed Tracker in hand, you can return to Seamus and initiate the move to the next chapter. Before you do that, make sure you've been to all of the Stray Sheet Music locations if you're going for collectibles, as this is your last time in The Slums outside of chapter select and you need them all to earn one of the Stray Badges.