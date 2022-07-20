Where to find Stray energy drink locations in The Slums

Stray energy drink locations are dotted around The Slums, with some of the vending machines that provide them standing on the streets in plain sight, while others are hidden away amongst the rooftops. Unlike the Stray Notebooks in this area that are required to move the story forward, you don't actually *need* to find any energy drink cans to progress as they are only used to purchase collectibles from Azooz in The Market Place. However that still makes them important items if you're trying to 100% complete the game. To save you searching around town for them, here are all four of the Stray energy drink locations in The Slums for you to pick up this robocurrency.

Stray Energy Drink location 1

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The first Stray energy drink location can be found very close to where you regain control in The Slums. When facing the garage next to the Guardian with the meditating robots inside, go left down the stairs past the gardener to the area near the entrance to the sewers.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Opposite Morusque the musician you'll find a pair of vending machines, so approach the green one that's lit up then interact with the keypad to eject an energy drink can – you'll need to pick it up from the floor to add it to your inventory, so remember to do this with each machine. You can also look down the opposite alleyway at the far end, to start a side quest for the Stray safe code.

Stray Energy Drink location 2

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The second Stray energy drink location is in the area where you first entered The Slums, and a robot closed a gate up some side steps off the initial alleyway to keep you out. Head back to this spot, which can also be found by starting at the Super Spirit Laundry – have a Stray Scratch on the front door while you're here – then going down the yellow-lit alley ahead until you reach the end.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Here you'll find a gray vending machine for an energy drink can, next to some graffiti reading RIP HUMANS to scan for your collection of Stray Memories.

Stray Energy Drink location 3

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

For the third Stray energy drink location, find the narrow alleyway between Super Spirit Laundry and Grandma Clothing where a robot named Rozey is sat watching TV at the bottom of some steps.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Climb up to the balcony directly above them, where a yellow vending machine sits to provide another energy drink can.

Stray Energy Drink location 4

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

For the final Stray energy drink location, start from Grandma Clothing and jump up the AC units on the corner opposite to reach the rooftop where a robot named Heptor is sat.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Diagonally opposite from here is another rooftop with an orange vending machine on it, which will give you the last energy drink can.

How to use the Stray energy drink cans

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

With your four Stray energy drink cans in hand (paw?) you can return to Azooz in The Market Place and purchase the mystery item which gives you another B-12 memory, along with claiming one of the Stray Sheet Music locations that will eventually lead you to earning an entry in the Stray Badges set once you've delivered all of those papers to Morusque.