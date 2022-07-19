Where to find Stray Notebooks in The Slums

Stray Notebooks are documents hidden around The Slums area, which are key to helping Momo get the Transceiver up and running again with the help of the other Outsiders. If you can track down the research notes Zbaltazar, Doc, and Clementine made about the Outside, it may be possible to communicate with those beyond The Slums, but unfortunately these tomes have been well hidden about town. If you want to progress the story and move on to the next chapter then you'll need to locate all four Stray Notebooks, so we've got a complete breakdown on where they can be found.

Note that although the Stray Notebooks are numbered from 1 to 4, they can be collected in any order and you don't need to meet Momo first before collecting the other three documents, so as with the Stray safe code you can approach this task in any order you like.

Stray Notebook 1/4 - Momo

As soon as you arrive in The Slums, the first task you'll receive from the Guardian is to go and see Momo, who is in the high up building with the orange neon sign. There are plenty of different routes to get up there and the sign is an obvious landmark to aim for, though if you're struggling then get on to the roof of the bar then look towards the sign while heading forwards and upwards. When you get there, a couple of hops on AC units will get you to the balcony, where you can climb in through the window.

Once inside, meet Momo and show him the postcard, at which point he'll tell you his woes with building the Transceiver and falling out with his friends. He'll also give you Momo's Notebook as part of this dialogue, which is one of the four Stray Notebooks you need to complete the set. You can also pop through the beaded curtain into the bedroom area while you're here, to collect one of the Stray Memories by scanning the video game poster on the wall.

Stray Notebook 2/4 - Zbaltazar

Make your way to the rooftop with the higher of the two paint pot throwing robots, then go past the pulley and follow the string of lights up to a higher level with a fan spinning between some AC units. On the side you'll find a sign reading "Ventilation power supply" along with a breaker you can interact with to remove it. This turns off the spinning fan, allowing you to jump down to the room below.

When you're in there, hop down from the bunk bed and look for a stack of boxes in the middle of the room, which you can knock over by leaping on top of them then jumping off again. Check the now open box that fell off, and inside you should find Zbaltazar's Notebook, the second of the Stray Notebooks in the set.

Stray Notebook 3/4 - Doc

In one of the top corners of the rooftops, you'll find a TV and sofa underneath a string of lights – if you sit there and flick through all of the channels you'll earn a trophy in the process. Follow those lights to the balcony behind the sofa with lanterns and a blue sign, where you'll find a gap in the door to access the library.

In the rear corner of the library, you'll find a little den tucked behind some piles of books. Climb inside, then translate the note left on the bed, which will supply you with the safe keys as well as a clue for where to find it.

Back in the main library room, look for the safe which is not particularly well hidden behind several stacks of books, then knock them over so you can access the door. Interact with the safe and use the keys to open it, then pick up Doc's Notebook from inside to receive the penultimate entry in the Stray Notebooks. If you check the piano around the corner in the library, you can also pick up a piece of Stray Sheet Music while you're here.

Stray Notebook 4/4 - Clementine

Climb onto the rooftop of the bar, then look for a window above you on a blue wall with yellow light shining from inside. Hop up along the pipes running around the building, and you'll soon be able to jump through the window.

Inside the apartment, head through a gap in the door to the bedroom area, then on your left you'll find a small side room with lots of books. At the end of that room is a computer, and if you hop up onto the desk you can grab Clementine's Notebook from the top of a monitor.

This completes your collection of Stray Notebooks, and once you give them all to Momo you can move on to the next chapter in the story.