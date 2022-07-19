How to earn all of the Stray Badges

Stray Badges are a slightly unusual collectible in the game, as there are six of them in total to collect but no way of tracking which ones you have already, so you'll need to keep a mental note. You receive one automatically as part of the storyline, another you can pick up after doing some exploring, while you'll need to complete side quests of varying lengths to earn the rest. Everything you need to do is contained within The Slums, Antvillage, and Midtown, so follow this guide in those areas and you'll soon collect all of the Stray Badges.

The Slums: Music Badge

To unlock the Music Stray Badge, you need to find all eight of the Stray Sheet Music collectibles and return them to Morusque, including one that requires the Stray safe code to access. These can be picked up in The Slums area on your first or second visit, and our separate guide has all of their locations.

The Slums Part 2: Outsider Badge

The Outsider Stray Badge is received automatically as part of the storyline, after helping Seamus to track his dad, Doc. This happens on your second visit to The Slums, having already found all of the Stray Notebooks for Momo and taken a trip across the Rooftops.

Antvillage: Plant Badge

After arriving in Antville and B-12 making a startling discovery through one of the Stray Memories, you'll be free to explore this treehouse area where there are three flowers to find. To get the Red Plant, ride the bucket down behind the robots playing mahjong (after jumping on their table for the Cat-a-strophe trophy) then head out along the pipe and barrels to the tree.

From the sofa where Isaac is sleeping in front of the TV, where you can collect a Stray Scratch for this chapter by sinking you claws into it, head out along the tree branch to take the Purple Plant.

Lastly, make your way up to the bar/kitchen, then hop along the pipe to the right of it to collect the Yellow Plant.

Return all three of these colored flowers to Malo in the gardening area to receive the Plant Stray Badge.

Midtown: Cat Badge

Find the electronics merchant in the first shopping walkway where Paoudre is complaining, then jump over the counter and get inside.

Behind the shelves you'll find the message "2458 :edoC" and above you is a safe, so reverse this instruction and enter code 8542 on the digicode pad to unlock it and receive the Cat Stray Badge.

Midtown: Police Badge

From the area with the big hologram, go down the steps and along the alleyway between the clothes shop and the security room.

At the end of the alleyway, climb up the AC units and roof sections until you reach this barred window, then jump inside.

You'll find yourself in a cell, then inspect the robot lying on the ground to receive the Police Stray Badge.

Midtown: Neco Badge

Talk to the worker who lost their keys while infiltrating the factory, then move further on through the section where you use shadows to hide from Sentinels until you reach a series of barrels. Instead of moving on to the next room, jump to side on the barrels to get the Worker Keys.

In the next area, go left behind the boxes and pull a lever to open the door, which allows you to double back to the previous area and meet the worker again. Give them the Worker Keys and you'll get the Neco Stray Badge in return.

Congratulations, you've found all of the Stray Badges and earned the originally-named Badges trophy.