How to get the Stray Atomic Battery and where to use it

The Stray Atomic Battery is an essential component in Clementine's plan to reactivate the Old Subway network, however it's secured by the Neco Corporation within their factory so you'll need to hatch a plan to get your paws on it. After sneaking your way through this facility and dodging the Sentinels guarding it, you'll be faced with the Stray Atomic Battery puzzle to collect the precious item, and unlike other optional side quests such as finding all of the Stray Sheet Music locations or earning the Stray Badges, completing this one is mandatory to continue the story. If you're not sure how to get the Stray Atomic Battery or what to do with it next, then we've got the answers for you.

How to get the Atomic Battery in Stray

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

When you reach the end of the factory infiltration in Midtown, you'll find the Stray Atomic Battery puzzle after rolling the barrel through the red laser beams. You can see the battery, but it's encased within a protective tube that you'll have to open up before you can access it.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

To get started, activate the first maintenance unit and have it follow you over to the storage cage off to the side. Climb on top of it then jump up and over the fence to get inside, before activating the lever to open the gate.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

You now have two maintenance units you can activate, so lead them to the two floor switches directly opposite each other, then turn them off so they remain in position and the lights on the switches stay green.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Activating those two opposite switches will raise the central tube containing the Stray atomic battery off the ground, allowing you to roll the barrel underneath it and across to the third floor switch to activate it.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

With all three floor switches turned green, the central tube will open up to reveal your prize – congratulations, you've completed the Stray Atomic Battery puzzle!

As soon as you grab it, the factory will shut down and the alarm will sound, so head through the open shutter to the rickety platform outside and then ride the bucket pulley back to Midtown to make your escape.

Where to use the Atomic Battery in Stray

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

A number of events will happen in the storyline after you complete this heist, but you'll eventually end up back in the station with the Stray Atomic Battery and the Subway Key. It's not immediately obvious what to do next, so pass through the train to the opposite platform – where you automatically collected one of the Stray Memories on your first visit – then head down the orange-lit stairs.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Follow the trailing power cable all the way back to the blue-lit area where you first started the Midtown chapter, and you'll find a large control panel with space to use an item. Insert the Stray Atomic Battery here and the whole station system will power up, allowing you to use the Subway Key in the train cab and move on to the final chapter in the game.