Where to find all Stray Memories for B-12

Finding Stray Memories helps your trusty drone sidekick to remember their past, as well as providing backstory to explain what's going on in the world. These B-12 memories in Stray are the main collectible, with 27 of them to discover as you explore the crumbling cybercity, and while some of them are obvious or are received automatically as the story progresses, others are tucked away in hidden areas that you'll have to go searching for if you want to earn the cute Stray Memories reward item for completing your set. We've taken the legwork out of this search, with the full lowdown on all of the Stray Memories locations.

Stray Memories locations

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

You can unlock Stray Memories from Chapter 3 onwards, as the first two levels do not contain any of these collectibles. Also, in Chapter 6 you revisit the same area of The Slums that Chapter 4 is set in, so those memories can be found during either level. We've numbered the Stray Memories above in the order they appear in the game, and they're distributed across the chapters as follows:

Inside The Wall - no memories Dead City - no memories The Flat - 1 memory The Slums - 7 memories Rooftops - 3 memories The Slums Part 2 - same 7 memories as The Slums Dead End - 3 memories The Sewers - 2 memories Antvillage - 2 memories Midtown - 7 memories Jail - 1 memory Control Room - 1 memory

Should you miss any Stray Memories during your playthrough, you can use the chapter select option to go back and complete your set, as these collectibles carry over during replays on the same save file.

Stray Memories - The Flat

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Flat (1/27): Collected automatically when you reach the beach scene mural after riding the bucket pulley outside the flat.

Stray Memories - The Slums

Note that you return here for The Slums Part 2 in Chapter 6, so you'll have another opportunity to find any collectibles you missed the first time.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (2/27): With your back to the Guardian, approach the steps going down ahead then climb up the units on your left until you reach the red roof with a circular arrow sign on top. Look behind that sign to find a robot slumped behind with a set of suitcases.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (3/27): This is the mystery item sold by The Market Place seller Azooz for three energy drink cans. There are a total of four cans available by interacting with vending machines in the following locations:

Opposite Morusque the musician down the stairs from the Guardian

In the alleyway near where you entered the area, next to the RIP Humans graffiti (Stray Memory 6)

On the balcony above Rozey, the robot sat watching TV in an alleyway

Directly below the rooftop with the sofa and TV you can change channels on near the library

Once you have three energy drink cans in your inventory, interact with the mystery item at The Market Place and show any of them to Azooz to complete the transaction so you can scan the picture. If you picked up a fourth can of energy drink, you can also purchase the Stray Sheet Music Azooz is selling.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (4/27): In the upstairs area of the bar, inspect the bowl of food on a round table under a shelf of hanging glasses.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (5/27): Inside Momo's apartment at the top of The Slums, head through the beaded curtain into the bedroom area and check out the video game poster. You can also start your search for the Stray Notebooks here, if you haven't done so already, by talking to Momo.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (6/27): In the back alleyway near where you entered the area and the robot closed the gates to shut you out, go up the stairs and look at the graffiti on the wall near a vending machine you'll need for Stray Memory 3.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (7/27): Head down the stairs to the left of the Guardian towards Morusque, then turn left into the first alleyway and climb up to the painting on the wall above the AC units.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Slums (8/27): Enter Elliot Programming (marked with binary code signs) by scratching on the front door, then head upstairs and inspect the plants growing from a pot and a toilet. You can also talk to Elliot while you're here to complete a stage in the process to unlock the Stray safe code.

Stray Memories - Rooftops

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Rooftops (9/27): After passing the second group of Zurks, you'll jump across a gap and this flickering neon sign will be straight in front of you.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Rooftops (10/27): Once you've used the rolling barrel to squish Zurks and open the gate, look left beyond the pile of girders to find a sign stuck in the growth.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Rooftops (11/27): Received automatically at the end of the chapter.

Stray Memories - Dead End

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Dead End (12/27): At the start of the chapter, turn left and inspect the large shutter gate in the wall – make sure you do this before sliding down the ramp.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Dead End (13/27): After climbing the pipes following the trolley riding section, go straight ahead into the short alley and through the gap under the fence, where you'll find a robot on a floating pontoon. Visit this area before you climb over the nearby fence or you'll be locked out.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Dead End (14/27): When you meet Doc, look behind where he was sitting to find a mannequin with a bucket for a head.

Stray Memories - The Sewers

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Sewers (15/27): Once Momo opens the gate for you and you move on to the next corridor, look for a path to the left with a number of Zurk nests in it. Get past these to find a pipe you can climb into on the left, and at the other end you can scan the sewer system.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Sewers (16/27): After getting through several heavily Zurk-infested areas you'll drop down onto a pipe, then instead of turning right to continue through the level you should go left and along the pipes and barrels until you reach a hidden area with the unusual substance.

Stray Memories - Antvillage

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Antvillage (17/27): Received automatically when you enter the village at the start of the chapter.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Antvillage (18/27): After speaking to Zbaltazar, climb back down to the lowest level and scan the wall near the sofa where a robot is watching TV – you can also collect a Stray scratch from the sofa here.

Stray Memories - Midtown

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (19/27): Received automatically when you arrive at the subway station.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (20/27): After going up the stairs to exit the subway station, turn right and visit Ledoc's library area.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (21/27): In the back alley where Albert is sweeping, climb up onto the blue awning then jump over several AC units until you reach the platform above with some bottles along the edge.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (22/27): Hop in through the street level window of the barber shop near the big hologram robot, then jump to the upper storage area and look at the pictures.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (23/27): Go inside Mattbee's food shop near the big hologram, then climb up into the ceiling space and look above the entrance.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (24/27): After stealing the battery, you can get inside the security room by the big hologram, then scan the picture of a Sentinel on the wall.





(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Midtown (25/27): Inside the nightclub, jump on the dumbwaiter next to the sink behind the bar to ride down into the storage area, then look at the table.

Stray Memories - Jail

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Jail (26/27): After locking the Sentinel in the cell during your escape, look to the right after passing through the next gate to find a rebooted robot.

Stray Memories - Control Room

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Control Room (27/27): Received automatically once you enter the control room.

Congratulations, you've found all of the Stray Memories!

Stray Memories Reward

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

As well as earning the I Remember! trophy for collecting all 27 of the Stray Memories, you'll also receive a jazzy pearlescent backpack reward from B-12, which you will continue to wear during any replayed chapters on the same save.