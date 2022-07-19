Where to find all Stray Memories for B-12

Finding Stray Memories helps your trusty drone sidekick to remember their past, as well as providing backstory to explain what's going on in the world. These B-12 memories in Stray are the main collectible, with 27 of them to discover as you explore the crumbling cybercity, and while some of them are obvious or are received automatically as the story progresses, others are tucked away in hidden areas that you'll have to go searching for if you want to earn the cute Stray Memories reward item for completing your set. We've taken the legwork out of this search, with the full lowdown on all of the Stray Memories locations.
Stray Memories locations
You can unlock Stray Memories from Chapter 3 onwards, as the first two levels do not contain any of these collectibles. Also, in Chapter 6 you revisit the same area of The Slums that Chapter 4 is set in, so those memories can be found during either level. We've numbered the Stray Memories above in the order they appear in the game, and they're distributed across the chapters as follows:
- Inside The Wall - no memories
- Dead City - no memories
- The Flat - 1 memory
- The Slums - 7 memories
- Rooftops - 3 memories
- The Slums Part 2 - same 7 memories as The Slums
- Dead End - 3 memories
- The Sewers - 2 memories
- Antvillage - 2 memories
- Midtown - 7 memories
- Jail - 1 memory
- Control Room - 1 memory
Should you miss any Stray Memories during your playthrough, you can use the chapter select option to go back and complete your set, as these collectibles carry over during replays on the same save file.
Stray Memories - The Flat
The Flat (1/27): Collected automatically when you reach the beach scene mural after riding the bucket pulley outside the flat.
Stray Memories - The Slums
Note that you return here for The Slums Part 2 in Chapter 6, so you'll have another opportunity to find any collectibles you missed the first time.
The Slums (2/27): With your back to the Guardian, approach the steps going down ahead then climb up the units on your left until you reach the red roof with a circular arrow sign on top. Look behind that sign to find a robot slumped behind with a set of suitcases.
The Slums (3/27): This is the mystery item sold by The Market Place seller Azooz for three energy drink cans. There are a total of four cans available by interacting with vending machines in the following locations:
- Opposite Morusque the musician down the stairs from the Guardian
- In the alleyway near where you entered the area, next to the RIP Humans graffiti (Stray Memory 6)
- On the balcony above Rozey, the robot sat watching TV in an alleyway
- Directly below the rooftop with the sofa and TV you can change channels on near the library
Once you have three energy drink cans in your inventory, interact with the mystery item at The Market Place and show any of them to Azooz to complete the transaction so you can scan the picture. If you picked up a fourth can of energy drink, you can also purchase the Stray Sheet Music Azooz is selling.
The Slums (4/27): In the upstairs area of the bar, inspect the bowl of food on a round table under a shelf of hanging glasses.
The Slums (5/27): Inside Momo's apartment at the top of The Slums, head through the beaded curtain into the bedroom area and check out the video game poster. You can also start your search for the Stray Notebooks here, if you haven't done so already, by talking to Momo.
The Slums (6/27): In the back alleyway near where you entered the area and the robot closed the gates to shut you out, go up the stairs and look at the graffiti on the wall near a vending machine you'll need for Stray Memory 3.
The Slums (7/27): Head down the stairs to the left of the Guardian towards Morusque, then turn left into the first alleyway and climb up to the painting on the wall above the AC units.
The Slums (8/27): Enter Elliot Programming (marked with binary code signs) by scratching on the front door, then head upstairs and inspect the plants growing from a pot and a toilet. You can also talk to Elliot while you're here to complete a stage in the process to unlock the Stray safe code.
Stray Memories - Rooftops
Rooftops (9/27): After passing the second group of Zurks, you'll jump across a gap and this flickering neon sign will be straight in front of you.
Rooftops (10/27): Once you've used the rolling barrel to squish Zurks and open the gate, look left beyond the pile of girders to find a sign stuck in the growth.
Rooftops (11/27): Received automatically at the end of the chapter.
Stray Memories - Dead End
Dead End (12/27): At the start of the chapter, turn left and inspect the large shutter gate in the wall – make sure you do this before sliding down the ramp.
Dead End (13/27): After climbing the pipes following the trolley riding section, go straight ahead into the short alley and through the gap under the fence, where you'll find a robot on a floating pontoon. Visit this area before you climb over the nearby fence or you'll be locked out.
Dead End (14/27): When you meet Doc, look behind where he was sitting to find a mannequin with a bucket for a head.
Stray Memories - The Sewers
The Sewers (15/27): Once Momo opens the gate for you and you move on to the next corridor, look for a path to the left with a number of Zurk nests in it. Get past these to find a pipe you can climb into on the left, and at the other end you can scan the sewer system.
The Sewers (16/27): After getting through several heavily Zurk-infested areas you'll drop down onto a pipe, then instead of turning right to continue through the level you should go left and along the pipes and barrels until you reach a hidden area with the unusual substance.
Stray Memories - Antvillage
Antvillage (17/27): Received automatically when you enter the village at the start of the chapter.
Antvillage (18/27): After speaking to Zbaltazar, climb back down to the lowest level and scan the wall near the sofa where a robot is watching TV – you can also collect a Stray scratch from the sofa here.
Stray Memories - Midtown
Midtown (19/27): Received automatically when you arrive at the subway station.
Midtown (20/27): After going up the stairs to exit the subway station, turn right and visit Ledoc's library area.
Midtown (21/27): In the back alley where Albert is sweeping, climb up onto the blue awning then jump over several AC units until you reach the platform above with some bottles along the edge.
Midtown (22/27): Hop in through the street level window of the barber shop near the big hologram robot, then jump to the upper storage area and look at the pictures.
Midtown (23/27): Go inside Mattbee's food shop near the big hologram, then climb up into the ceiling space and look above the entrance.
Midtown (24/27): After stealing the battery, you can get inside the security room by the big hologram, then scan the picture of a Sentinel on the wall.
Midtown (25/27): Inside the nightclub, jump on the dumbwaiter next to the sink behind the bar to ride down into the storage area, then look at the table.
Stray Memories - Jail
Jail (26/27): After locking the Sentinel in the cell during your escape, look to the right after passing through the next gate to find a rebooted robot.
Stray Memories - Control Room
Control Room (27/27): Received automatically once you enter the control room.
Congratulations, you've found all of the Stray Memories!
Stray Memories Reward
As well as earning the I Remember! trophy for collecting all 27 of the Stray Memories, you'll also receive a jazzy pearlescent backpack reward from B-12, which you will continue to wear during any replayed chapters on the same save.