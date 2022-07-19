How to get the Stray safe code in The Slums

The Stray safe code presents one of the first real puzzles you'll encounter in the game, which can be found once you arrive in The Slums area. While exploring you'll discover a safe with a Mysterious Password attached, and you'll need to find someone capable of deciphering it to help you find those all-important digits so you can access the reward locked inside. The method for doing this isn't obvious, so we're here to show you how to read the Safe's Mysterious Password and get the Stray safe code.

Note that each step of this process is independent, so if you'd rather just skip ahead then you can immediately enter the Stray safe code to open it, and the Mysterious Password item will simply disappear from your inventory.

Where to find the Stray safe in The Slums

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Once you've arrived in The Slums and have spoken to the Guardian, face the garage full of meditating robots and then go left down the stairs. Head past Morusque the musician, then look in the alleyway to the left of the shutter blocking the entrance to the sewers. Here you'll find the Stray safe code attached to the unit, but when you examine the Safe's Mysterious Password item you'll see it says "follows the numbers" then a binary code that you can't decipher. Show this item to any of the robots around town and they'll tell you that it's a very old binary code and only a real geek can read this, so as with the Stray Notebooks you'll need to find a specific person who fits the bill to process it.

How to read the Safe's Mysterious Password in Stray (Image: © Annapurna Interactive) The geek who can read the Safe's Mysterious Password is inside Elliot Programming, and you can find this building by translating the signs around The Slums or following the one with strings of binary code on it. When you reach to entrance to Elliot Programming, marked with more binary code, use the interact prompt to scratch the door and after a brief period of 'knocking' you'll be allowed in. Head upstairs and meet Elliot then show him the Safe's Mysterious Password item, which he will quickly decode as reading "DUFER BAR". Make sure you collect one of the Stray Memories while you're in this building by scanning the plants at the top of the stairs.

How to get the Stray safe code (Image: © Annapurna Interactive) Armed with the decoded password, head to the nearby bar with the luminous red signs – when you exit Elliot Programming via the window you'll see it straight ahead of you. Inside you'll find a DUFER BAR neon sign at the end of the bar, so hop up next to it then interact with the picture hanging above. That will shortly fall off the wall, revealing the Stray safe code written behind it: 1283.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Now all you need to do is return to the device in the alleyway and enter the Stray safe code 1283 on the digipad to open it. Your reward inside is one of the eight Stray Sheet Music collectibles, so hand that over to Morusque and you'll get to hear him perform another of his tunes.