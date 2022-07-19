Knowing where to scratch in every chapter of Stray is essential if you want to earn the Territory trophy, as well as living your best cat life by destroying things with your claws. This is no easy task, however, as although in some chapters there are multiple Stray Scratch locations that are obvious or even tied into the storyline and required for progress, there are others with only one possible place you can scratch and if you miss it then you'll have to replay the level for another chance to shred. To save you from any unnecessary searching or backtracking we've got the lowdown on where to scratch in every chapter of Stray, and although this list isn't intended to be exhaustive it will highlight all of the opportunities you need to complete this task.

How to scratch in Stray (Image: © Annapurna Interactive) To scratch in Stray, look out for items such as trees, rugs, walls, and doors that have an interact prompt on them. When you see one, hit the button and your cat will assume the position, then mash the trigger buttons to go to town with your claws. Sometimes this interaction will last a couple of seconds before ending automatically, for example if you're scratching on a door and receive a response, whereas in other situations it will continue indefinitely until you back out. Try to rack up a few seconds of clawing at least before manually quitting, to ensure that this action will count towards your progress.

Stray Scratch - Inside The Wall

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

After jumping up to the two steps at the start of the chapter, scratch the tree trunk to your left.

Stray Scratch - Dead City

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Once you've dropped the blue paint pot to smash the window and get inside the building, drop down and scratch either of the rugs in the first room.

Stray Scratch - The Flat

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Inside the room with the computer terminal, you'll find another rug you can scratch in the main living area.

Stray Scratch - The Slums

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

After talking with the Guardian and calming the robots, enter the garage with the meditating robots and scratch the rug. There are plenty of other opportunities to scratch in this chapter, including on the door to get inside Elliot Programming as part of the quest to find the Stray safe code, and in Momo's apartment before you deliver all of the Stray Notebooks to progress the storyline.

Stray Scratch - Rooftops

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Right at the start of the chapter, there's a rug in front of you to scratch.

Stray Scratch - The Slums Part 2

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

As soon as you arrive back in Momo's apartment, there's a rug you can scratch straight ahead, plus you have all of the same opportunities in The Slums as on your previous visit. This is your last chance to find all of the Stray Sheet Music for Morusque, so don't miss out on that before you move on.

Stray Scratch - Dead End

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Inside Doc's lab, there's peeling wallpaper to scratch next to the desk with the Defluxor on it.

Stray Scratch - The Sewers

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

After hacking the two panels to open the large door, go straight ahead up the stairs then look for a piece of cardboard on the floor to the left.

Stray Scratch - Antvillage

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Near the tree branches on the lowest level, there's a sofa you can scratch next to one of the Stray Memories. You'll find a number of other boards and rugs as you investigate the treehouse further.

Stray Scratch - Midtown

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

When you pass Peacemaker 22106 and go up the stairs into Midtown, the alleyway immediately on the left with a green sign has a door you can scratch at the end. There's also a sofa in the open residence directly opposite the alley. Half of the Stray Badges can be collected during this chapter, so don't overlook those opportunities when they arise.

Stray Scratch - Jail

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

When you find the truck in the yard to access the door release near the end of the chapter, scratch the side of it.

Stray Scratch - Control Room

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

When working with B-12 to open the control room door, you need to scratch the inside of the control panel once it's opened by interacting with the entry pad.

Congratulations, you've found (and dragged your claws over) all of the Stray Scratch locations to earn the Territory trophy.