From the Old Republic to live-action Fallen Order, here's what Star Wars fans want to see in new projects

Star Wars fans across the galaxy are sharing their hopes on Reddit for upcoming Disney Plus projects – and we're loving their ideas.

"Something in the Old Republic era would be cool," says one fan , with another echoing : "Old Republic stories would be dope. The franchise has been putting out bangers in the anthology series. Like Visions but really broaden it to all kinds of short films using new canon lore across the thousands of years of history."

The Old Republic takes place in the era of 25,053 – 1000 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin, AKA the Death Star going kaboom in A New Hope) – and is not to be confused with the High Republic, which runs from approximately 500 BBY – 100 BBY. The High Republic is set to be explored in upcoming Disney Plus show The Acolyte, and it also featured prominently in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

That game (and its predecessor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) are led by Cal Kestis, and one fan is also particularly keen to see him in live-action. "Probably sounds cliché but a TV series on Cal Kestis. I've grown pretty fond of his character and the actor is the perfect age to still play him, would love to see how his story plays out from Survivor, (although I'm sure another game is going to be released), or at the very least stuff he did between Fallen Order/Survivor" Cal is voiced by actor Cameron Monaghan and his likeness is also used for the character, so we're thinking it would be pretty easy to bring him into live-action.

Another person – after our own heart – simply says : "Hondo" That rascally Weequay pirate hasn't been seen since Star Wars Rebels, though fans thought he might appear in The Mandalorian season 3. Though, if you venture to Galaxy's Edge in Disney World, you'll see him hanging around…

"A series that is centred around Thrawn," says another fan – though they're in luck, with the upcoming Ahsoka show set to feature Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action for the first time.

"Tales of the Sith," is another person's idea – the animated Tales of the Jedi released last year, and season 2 was announced by Dave Filoni at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

"Aphra making it to the big screen," says another person – fan-favorite Doctor Aphra is a Star Wars comics character who has yet to cross over to live-action.

"Give me a Revan saga of movies," is another fan's request – Revan is an ancient Sith Lord at the centre of a fantastic Knights of the Old Republic twist.

The next project to arrive from the galaxy far, far away is Ahsoka, which hits Disney Plus this August 22 (slightly earlier than originally planned). For even more on the show, check out our explainers on: