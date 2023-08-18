Ahsoka is now releasing earlier every week, thanks to surprise Disney Plus move

Ahsoka is now premiering a day earlier on Disney Plus (August 22), and new episodes of the Star Wars show will be released every Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Disney Plus usually releases its Star Wars and Marvel shows on Wednesdays, with new episodes hitting the platform at midnight PT/3am ET, which is 8am in the UK. However, per the official Star Wars Twitter account, Ahsoka will be available to watch from 6pm ET on Tuesdays – so that's 9pm on the East Coast and an eye-watering 2am in the UK. Despite the change in schedule, the show is keeping its planned double premiere.

The show will see Rosario Dawson back as the titular former Jedi, who originated in the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels. Dawson took on the role in live-action in The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, and now she's taking center stage alongside a cast that includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Lars Mikkelsen, and the late Ray Stevenson.

