Star Wars Celebration 2023 schedule: dates and times for every major panel

Star Wars Celebration has gone across the pond to London for this year's festivities in a galaxy far, far away. But just because it's changed location doesn't mean it's not going to deliver shocks, surprises, and major announcements.

There are panels galore at Star Wars Celebration 2023, including confirmed presentations on Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase.

While it's unlikely you'll be able to watch from home (more on that below), it's worth knowing when you should be around for all the excitement. Otherwise you might sense a disturbance in the Force and then get a serious case of FOMO. And no one wants that.

So, below, we've laid out the main Star Wars Celebration 2023 schedule, including what time each major panel starts in both US and UK time zones. Plus, be sure to catch up on all the upcoming Star Wars movies in development and relive the Skywalker Saga with our guide on how to watch Star Wars in order.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 schedule

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Friday, April 7 features a major Lucasfilm panel: the Studio Showcase. We wouldn't be surprised to hear more about upcoming Star Wars movies, including where the franchise's cinematic future lies. Then, later in the day, Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna sit down to discuss their incredible Star Wars epic, Andor.

Lucasfilm Studio Showcase: 3:00 AM-4:30 AM Pacific/6:00 AM-7:30 AM Eastern/11:00 AM-12:30 PM UK BST

The Making of Andor: 7:00 AM-8:00 AM Pacific/10:00 AM-11:00 AM Eastern/3:00 PM-4:00 PM UK BST

Saturday, April 8 is all about anniversaries and Ahsoka. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will be in attendance to discuss the 2023 Disney Plus series. Then there are panels to mark 40 years of Return of the Jedi and 15 years of The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka: 3:00 AM-4:00 AM Pacific/6:00 AM-7:00 AM Eastern/11:00 AM-12:00 PM UK BST

40 Years of Return of the Jedi: 6:00 AM-7:00 AM Pacific/9:00 AM-10:00 AM Eastern/2:00 PM-3:00 PM UK BST

The Clone Wars 15-Year Anniversary: 9:30 AM-10:30 AM Pacific/12:30 PM-1:30 PM Eastern/5:30 PM-6:30 PM UK BST

Sunday, April 9 features a certain robed Jedi master. We'll say hello there once more to Ewan McGregor as the cast and crew look back at last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The first panel of the day is a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one: Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid, Snoke actor Andy Serkis, and Captain Phasma actor Gwendoline Christie sit down to pick apart their villainous roles.

Villains of the Sequel Trilogy: 3:00 AM-4:00 AM Pacific/6:00 AM-7:00 AM Eastern/11:00 AM-12:00 PM UK BST

A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi: 5:30 AM-6:30 AM Pacific/8:30 AM-9:30 AM Eastern/1:30 PM-2:30 PM UK BST

Monday, April 10 is the final day of Star Wars Celebration. It goes out with a bang, too, as there are panels for Marvel Comics' Star Wars line, The Bad Batch, and the upcoming second volume of Star Wars: Visions.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: 3:00 AM-4:00 AM Pacific/6:00 AM-7:00 AM Eastern/11:00 AM-12:00 PM UK BST

Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars: 4:30 AM-5:30 AM Pacific/7:30 AM-8:30 AM Eastern/12:30 PM-1:30 PM UK BST

Star Wars Visions: Volume 2: 5:00 AM-6:00 AM Pacific/8:00 AM-9:00 AM Eastern/1:00 PM-2:00 PM UK BST

Can I watch Star Wars Celebration panels?

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Yes and no. It's unlikely that the major headline panels (see: the majority of those listed above) will be streaming. However, some panels will be available on the Star Wars YouTube channel (opens in new tab) during the event.

Of course, the place to be is social media: Star Wars' Twitter page (opens in new tab) will have all the latest. GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab) and Total Film (opens in new tab) will also be on the ground, providing the latest updates from Star Wars Celebration via social media and on-site. If you don't want to miss out, stick with us.

