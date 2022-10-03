Badass Mandalorian showdown and Star Wars Andor action figures revealed

One of the coolest moments from The Mandalorian has been immortalized as a Star Wars The Vintage Collection set, and it's being joined by a collection of new Andor action figures.

Revealed during Hasbro Pulse Con, the live event showed off a multi-pack featuring Mando's battle with Dark Troopers and Moff Gideon. Based on the second season finale of The Mandalorian, it recreates Din Djarin's mission to rescue Grogu from remnants of the Empire - complete with the ability to display him spearing droids through the head, firing rockets at them, and/or setting them on fire. It is, in a word, glorious.

Part of The Vintage Collection (a range that features smaller action figures and scale vehicles), this set will join other Star Wars gifts on January 1, 2023. It's available to pre-order now for $74.99 from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab), or £111.99 if you're based in the UK (opens in new tab). Because it's a Pulse exclusive, you won't find it anywhere else.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro )

As for the Andor action figures, most fall under the Star Wars The Black Series banner. That means they're hyper-detailed figures with a range of accessories and multiple articulation points that stand at six inches tall. The range includes miniature versions of Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, Rebel leader Mon Mothma, Bix Caleen, and B2EMO.

A couple of Andor figures from The Vintage Collection were shown off as well. Besides Cassian, we're also getting a Vel Sartha figure wielding what is basically a space AK-47.

You can pre-order all of the above from Zavvi (opens in new tab) or Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab), and prices range from $19.99 to around $25. They're set to come out between May 1 and August 1, 2023.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro ) (Image credit: Hasbro )

Those weren't the only announcements from Hasbro Pulse Con, of course; a wealth of toys spanning the entire Star Wars saga were also featured. That included a Vintage version of the Modal Nodes cantina band from A New Hope, Omega from The Bad Batch, and a collection of Return of the Jedi anniversary action figures.

When taken with the Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi, it's been a busy few days for the galaxy far, far away.

For more merch from the saga, don't miss these Star Wars board games, the top Star Wars action figures, or these must-have Lego Star Wars sets.