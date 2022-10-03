Grogu Tamagotchi challenges you with keeping Baby Yoda alive

It turns out there's a Grogu Tamagotchi, so excuse us while we scream quietly at how adorable this little alien frog thing is even when he's an 8-bit splodge.

Available to pre-order now for $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (or with an alternate orange case that includes a silicone cover for $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)), this official Grogu Tamagotchi tasks you with feeding and looking after Baby Yoda until he grows into one of 12 different appearances. It also features three mini-games and "special guests" such as Ahsoka Tano that visit every hour. Because if you were entrusting the kid to someone else, wouldn't you want to make sure he was OK at every opportunity?

Although you aren't going to see your Grogu Tamagotchi turn into a backflipping, lightsaber-wielding demon like the adult Yoda (sadly, his 12 alternate looks are 'styles' such as him at school, wearing a Mandalorian necklace, or chilling in his floating pod), these unique states will provide additional games for you to play. That includes feasting on macarons and escaping from bounty hunters, so it's got a bit more longevity than other Star Wars gifts.

It's unlikely that Grogu will be able to starve to death like the Tamagotchis of old (RIP to all those weird blob monsters that we may or may not have forgotten about), but you'll still need to go careful. If you feed Baby Yoda too much Squid Chowder, he will apparently be jumped by the squid itself. Brutal.

Either way, you'll have to wait until you can go hands-on with your own Grogu Tamagotchi: it's due to hit shelves on January 27, 2023. Luckily, there is another Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi to tide us over until then - an R2-D2 version launched back in November 2021, and it's available for a reduced $14.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (down from $20).

