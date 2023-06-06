Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cut a post-credits scene

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a post-credit scene planned – but it didn't make the final cut.

According to producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the post-credits scene would've been a follow-up to a never completed scene in the film that featured The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) hanging out at a Spidey villain bar while being unable to get a drink.

"And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes," Lord told IndieWire. "He’s the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: 'Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.' Not a great method."

In the proposed post-credits tag, Spot returns to the villain bar and takes down all the bad guys who previously made fun of him.

"That was one of my favorite things, seeing this guy get picked on and then come back and, with just a whisper, demolishes every person that comes at him," said Alan Hawkins, head of character animation. "But you have to have both of those sequences for that to work."

