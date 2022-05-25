Sony Days of Play sale is here: these are the best PS5 deals we've found so far

Every year Sony roll out their PlayStation Days of Play sale and it's that time of year again! Running until June 8th, Sony has slashed a bunch of prices on its hardware and software, and this filters through to the usual big retailers, making it incredibly easy to pick up something new and cool, for far less.

The hardware highlights are easily the DualSense (in many colorways) dropping to new record low prices. You'll find the White (opens in new tab), Black (opens in new tab), or Cosmic Red (opens in new tab) controllers for the cheapest they've ever been at just $59 (was $69.99 - $74.99). And in the UK, the prices are slashed too with the price of a DualSense dropping to just £44.99 (opens in new tab) on the Midnight Black model in particular.

Alongside that, the PS5 Pulse 3D headset is also down to a lowest ever price of just $89.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right (was $99.99) - the cheapest we've ever seen the official PS5 headset. While other third-party brands might cram more features into their headsets, the official one is seriously quality and great value for money - especially at this record low.

If you're on the lookout for cheap games instead, however, then there is a smattering to choose from too, with some getting up to 50% off (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Highlights include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection.

You'll find all these PS5 deals in the Sony Days of Play sales just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more discounts on the best PS5 accessories further down the page.

Today's best PS5 deals in the Days of Play sale

Days of Play Sale - PS5 accessories

PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) | $74.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is the colorway to go for if you're after a bigger discount - and if you want to inject some cool into your setup. Cosmic Red was the first different colour of pad you can get and it remains one of our favorites too. This is the first time we've seen this model go below $70, but you'll also find the same price on the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple models. UK: Cosmic Red - £64.99 £44.99 at Amazon



Days of Play Sale - PS5 games

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - One of PS5's finest could be yours for a (near) record low price thanks to this year's Days of Play sale. We say near-record low, as, apparently, this was going for a price 16 cents lower briefly in December last year. SO as a result, it's as good as a lowest ever, and certainly a bargain nonetheless.

UK: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon



UK: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Although it apparently went down to a tiny bit lower in December, this is certainly the time to jump on board Sackboy's next, well, Big Adventure, if you haven't already done so. A great price.



More of today's best PS5 deals

If you're after more gear, you'll find plenty more PS5 deals on all the latest accessories just below.

For more PlayStation-shaped buying advice check out our guides to the best PS5 headsets and the best PS5 SSD as well.