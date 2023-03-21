The original Shazam has a cameo in Fury of the Gods

The original live-action Billy Batson has a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods – and it's a very meta moment. Light spoilers follow for the movie!

Throughout the film, Zachary Levi's Shazam (AKA Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel) ponders his superhero name. At one point, mid-battle with Lucy Liu's Kalypso and her army of mythological creatures, members of the public call out their support for Shazam. One of them calls him Captain Marvel, which might be the name of Brie Larson's Marvel character now, but was the original name of Shazam in the pages of Fawcett Comics.

The actor playing this helpful citizen is none other than Michael Gray, who played Billy Batson in the live-action Shazam! TV show that aired in the '70s.

"Talk about a great photo," Gray wrote on Twitter, accompanying a picture of him with a suited-up Levi. "Zachary Levi and I. So I am in Shazam Fury Of The Gods, fun cameo. Shazam is my life so I'm so happy I'm in it. It's a fantastic movie and Zachary is fantastic too."

Talk about a great photo. Zachary Levi and I. So I am in Shazam Fury Of The God’s, fun cameo. Shazam is my life so I’m so happy I’m in it. It’s a fantastic movie and Zachary is fantastic too. pic.twitter.com/ZHsE7e9hxfMarch 20, 2023 See more

Gray isn't the only DC character to cameo in the movie, but director David F. Sandberg has revealed that even more actors were supposed to appear in the film. "So there were supposed to be characters from [ Black Adam 's] Justice Society, but that fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras," he revealed. Luckily, though, some different actors were able to take their place, but we won't spoil who here.

