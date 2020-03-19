Save up to 40% with this cheap PlayStation Plus deal for a full year

If it's time to renew your membership (or you want something to do while stuck at home), this cheap PlayStation Plus deal from CDKeys is well worth your attention. A year's subscription is now $35.89 in the US - a massive reduction of 40% - and the UK version has been reduced to £39.79. That's a drop of 20% in total.

Because PS Plus is normally $60 / £50, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal is a significant, and very welcome, discount. It's certainly worth the cash; it's necessary to play most PS4 games. You also get a couple of free games each month as long as you maintain your membership, not to mention a variety of exclusive offers.

There isn't a catch, either. Unlike a few of CDKeys' offers, this one isn't exclusive to new subscribers - anyone can take advantage of it. It will stack on top of your existing membership too, so anyone who wants to bulk up their sub ahead of time can happily do so.

There's no need to wait for it to be delivered, either. Your digital code will drop straight into your email inbox, allowing you get started straight away.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deal

Want to know what games you'll get for signing up this month? The free PS Plus games for March include a PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces .

