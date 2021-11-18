Save up to 50% with these Razer PC gaming deals at Amazon

Amazon is getting ahead of Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals this week, with a massive range of Razer PC gaming deals on the shelves. You can save up to 50% on some of the latest and greatest Razer accessories here, though it's worth noting that some products are offering far better value than others.

We've spotted some record low prices on some of the best gaming mouse options and best gaming keyboards on the market here, with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro sitting at just $79.99 (was $129.99), and the Razer Viper 8K down to $49.99 (was $79.99) as well.

However, if you want to get ahead of Black Friday gaming headset deals, we're also seeing some of the best prices of the year on some of the best gaming headsets as well. Amazon's Razer PC gaming deals are hitting budget options the hardest right now, with the Razer BlackShark V2 X sitting at its cheapest position yet (now $39.99, was $59.99) and the Razer Barracuda X taking its first-ever price drop down to $79.99 (was $99.99).

Today's best Razer PC gaming deals

Razer gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Razer Viper 8K wired gaming mouse | $79.99 Razer Viper 8K wired gaming mouse | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a return to a record low price that we've only seen once before a few weeks ago. That means you're getting the super-fast Razer Viper 8K gaming mouse for an excellent price in Amazon's latest PC gaming deals.



Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've seen this record low $79.99 price only three times over the course of the year. If you missed out on these previous flash sales on the excellent Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, then, you've got another chance this week at Amazon.



Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Razer Naga Pro has been cheaper in the past ($99.99 in June) but hasn't seen a discount since then and it remains one of the best gaming mice on the market. That means any discount that scratches close to a record low is well worth a look.



Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless gaming keyboard | $229.99 Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless gaming keyboard | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro has also been $10 cheaper in the past, but that sale hit right at the start of the year and we haven't seen a $169.99 cost on this premium wireless gaming keyboard since then. That means you're getting one of the best prices of 2021 here, well worth it if you're looking to invest in your setup.



Razer gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken X Ultralight | $49.99 Razer Kraken X Ultralight | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You can save 40% on the already cheap Razer Kraken X Ultralight right now, with a brand new record low price of just $29.99. That's an excellent cost on a Razer headset, and perfect for those aiming for a budget setup.



Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset | $59.99 Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is a record low price on the Razer BlackShark V2 X, an already affordable version of one of the best sets of cups on the market. Amazon's $20 discount leaves us with a $39.99 sales price here - perfect if you're after a cheap headset to compliment your new console.



Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | $99.99 Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Barracuda X is taking its first significant discount in Amazon's PC gaming deals this week. That means you can pick up the wireless headset for just $79.99. We already thought these cups were excellent value at MSRP, so $20 off is a brilliant result.



Razer controller deals

Razer Kishi for Android USB-C | $79.99 Razer Kishi for Android USB-C | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Android users can score the Razer Kishi controller for its best price ever right now. Amazon has dropped the USB-C gamepad back down to $54.99 - a price we've only seen a few times this year.



Razer Kishi for iOS | $99.99 Razer Kishi for iOS | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - iPhone gamers can get involved as well, with the iOS version of the Razer Kishi controller taking its first major discount at Amazon this week. That means this $79.99 cost is a record low price for the wraparound gamepad - perfect for getting the most out of Apple Arcade.



