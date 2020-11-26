Save over $35 on these Razer Star Wars headsets and keyboards

Been looking to give your PC gear a bit of Star Wars style? Built your gaming PC and picked up one of our best gaming monitors, and now need to finish off your build with a headset and keyboard?

The Razer Star Wars series has seen some pretty impressive discounts already, with the Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Edition and Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper keyboard already getting $35 discounts.

Considering that Black Friday gaming deals are now fully in the swing of things, it's no surprise to see one of our best gaming headsets getting a tidy saving.

The Razer Kraken is rightly regarded as one of the top tier gaming headsets, thanks to its fantastic 7.1 surround sound audio quality, crystal clear mic, and comfortable fit. Meanwhile, the BlackWidow Lite keyboard is perfect for players who prefer their 'boards to be silent rather than clacky, but that doesn't mean this mechanical keyboard doesn't offer a tactile sensation when pushing down on it. Plus, the compact design means it'll fit snugly no matter where you're playing.

Razer Star Wars PC accessories

Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Edition | $109.99 $69.99 on Razer

This wired headset offers Imperial style with Rebel efficiency, with 7.1 surround sound support that will let you hear threats in all directions, as well as a cardioid mic for communicating with teammates.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper | $100 $64.99 on Razer

Whether you're looking for a new keyboard for gaming or working from home, the BlackWidow Lite is a handy choice. It's compact design and quiet mechanical switches mean you'll love typing and playing on it, while the Stormtrooper design will help you stay on target.

Of course, no PC gaming setup wouldn't be complete without a best gaming mouse, and if you're looking to complete a Star Wars-themed haul this Black Friday, you should check out these Star Wars Squadron deals, so you can enjoy piloting a TIE Fighter with your new imperial setup.

