Razer just released a barebones kit for its first hot-swappable keyboard

Razer has just unveiled a barebones version of its BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, stripping the deck of its keycaps and switches and trimming the final price. Opting for a barebone kit will drop the BlackWidow price down from $199.99 to $139.99, perfect if you've already got a set of switches lined up (and a keycap set to match).

I'm a big fan of the original Razer BlackWidow V4 75%, and I enjoyed the brand's orange switches under the hood of the full deck as well. You're still getting that dual-layer dampening foam inside the main chassis, as well as all the fancy Razer Synapse features of the best gaming keyboards available. The base plate also features factory-lubed stabilizers and an FR4 switch plate for an extra thocky sound.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones | $139.99 at Razer

Razer is stocking its BlackWidow barebones kit for $139.99 right now, with delivery available from June 17. You've also got the choice between the white and new Phantom Green Edition colorways here as well. Buy it if: ✅ You have your own keycaps and switches

✅ You want to keep that price low

✅ You want to swap your switches later on Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a priority UK: £139.99 at Razer

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% was one of the best hot-swappable keyboards when it launched, but it's since been priced out of the competition. The barebones kit softens that blow a little, though.

Sure, cheaper brands can ship you a chassis and a PCB board for as little as $50, and there is still a premium here, considering there's no wireless connection. However, with full Razer Synapse functionality, 8,000Hz polling for more competitive players, and that slick RGB lighting, this is still looking pretty decent.

(Image credit: Future)

The barebones kit is compatible with three and five-pin switches, but I'd pause if you already know you'll be using a set of Razer switches and keycaps with your deck. The brand has a build tool on its site that can send you home with a set of clickers and toppers straight from the off. You'll need to upgrade to Razer's Phantom keycaps here, though, which means that final price knocks up to $249.99 once everything's been configured. That's $50 more than the pre-assembled deck.

This isn't a kit for those sticking with Razer, though. The beauty of that lower price means you're free to add your own accessories without having to pay for a set straight out of the box.

I'm also rounding up all the best membrane gaming keyboards for something a little cheaper, or check out more of the best Razer keyboards on the market.