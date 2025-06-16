This Razer keyboard just joined my list of the best wireless decks available, all because it plays so nicely with the Asus ROG Ally

I've been kitting out a portable Asus ROG Ally setup for some time now, and having just finished my Razer Joro review I've found the best wireless gaming keyboard for the job.

The 16.5mm-thin portable keyboard weighs in at just 374g, but it still manages to offer all the functionality of a 75% deck. That, plus the slick feel of the Razer Scissor Switches featured under each cap and the super vivid RGB lighting makes it an easy pick for the best portable wireless gaming keyboard on the market.

Razer Joro | $139.99 at Amazon

Wireless gaming keyboards don't get near to that $100 price barrier too often, so while this is premium for a portable deck, it's a fair price overall. The Joro is a fantastic companion for a portable PC setup, and is available with free Prime delivery to boot. Buy it if: ✅ You travel with a handheld PC

✅ You don't mind low profile keys

✅ You play single player titles Don't buy it if: ❌ You play competitive esports UK: £129.99 at Razer

I previously held the Cherry MX-LP 2.1 as the best gaming keyboard for wireless portable play, but the Joro beats it in weight, dimensions, and typing feel. Cherry offers a faster 2.4GHz connection and a higher elevation (which does bite the Joro a little), but its switches are much heavier under the fingertips and the RGB lighting isn't nearly as vivid.

(Image credit: Future)

That's right, there's no 2.4GHz receiver here, but the Razer Joro's reliance on Bluetooth connectivity actually makes it perfect for Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck OLED players. Razer has put a lot of work into making this Bluetooth tether strong and speedy, more than other brands will invest in a deck that also relies on a USB dongle for an extra boost. It means the Razer Joro puts all its eggs in one basket, and if you're building a portable handheld setup - it's a basket that's going to serve you particularly well.

(Image credit: Future)

I've kept the Joro in my ROG Ally travel kit for the last few weeks and it's seen action everywhere from the train to a coffee shop. It's effortless to connect, runs with full Razer Synapse functionality, and offers a particularly nifty movement across the keys themselves. Don't get me wrong, you're not getting the connection speed of a full 2.4GHz machine (that's where competitive esports players need to be looking instead), but I found it more than workable for single player Doom and Expedition 33 escapades.

