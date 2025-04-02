Razer's latest bundle deals can save you 10% on streaming gadgets

Kitty Ears, emote microphones, and blue screens offer the best bang-for-buck value

Razer streaming accessories on a green background with &#039;best deal&#039; badge
Razer has just unleashed a sitewide buy-one-get-one-10%-off sale, but it's streaming kit that's shining brightest in this promotion. The offer includes the Razer Seiren Emote condenser mic, Razer Blue Screen, and Razer Kitty Ears, with the 10% knocking one of them down to the best price on the shelves right now. Of course, your material savings will depend on which two items you choose. After all, the 10% discount is applied to the cheapest item in your cart at checkout.

The Kitty Ears are the lowest priced gadget, coming in at just $19.99, which means you could only be saving a couple of bucks. However, the Razer Seiren Emote and Razer Blue Screen can save you a little more. Hitting checkout with both of these in your basket secures a $10 discount on the former.

Combine that with our exclusive offer code (use promo code FUTUREXRAZER5) for an additional 5% off at checkout and the two come in at $227.98. Considering the Razer Seiren microphone is already $80 off, that's a considerable saving over the $329.98 MSRP of both together. That's well worth a look if you're upgrading your streaming gear and you've already got some Razer kit on the desk.

Razer's buy-one-get-one-10%-off promotion is running all month long, until April 30, but the brand is also celebrating Easter with its own egg hunt across the site.

Razer Seiren Emote | $179.99 $99.99 at RazerSave $80 -

Razer Seiren Emote | $179.99 $99.99 at Razer
Save $80 - The Razer Seiren Emote condenser mic is already $80 off at Razer, and it's included in this month's promo. That means you're getting the USB microphone (with that 8-bit display) for a solid price and still saving on extra gadgets at the same time.

Buy it if:

You want more visual flair on your streams
You need a versatile stand
You want an easy setup process

Don't buy it if:

You just want a mic for work calls

View Deal
Razer Blue Screen | $149.99 at Razer

Razer Blue Screen | $149.99 at Razer
Only available direct at Razer's site, the Razer Blue Screen is included in this week's 10% off deal. At full-size, this backdrop runs at 62 x 77.6 inches, but can be collapsed down to 4.1 x 5.16 inches for storage.

Buy it if:

You want a transparent background on stream
You want a collapsible solution
You use other Razer gadgets

Don't buy it if:

You're only just starting out

View Deal
Kitty Ears for Razer Kraken | $19.99 at Razer

Kitty Ears for Razer Kraken | $19.99 at Razer
Missed out on the Razer Kraken Kitty when upgrading your headset? These additional ears simply clip onto your existing Kraken headset with adjustable silicone straps to give you the same aesthetic.

Buy it if:

You already have a Kraken headset
You have a Quartz or Green design

Don't buy it if:

You have a Razer Kraken Kitty V2 already

View Deal

Should you buy Razer streaming kit?

Razer Stream Controller X from the side while sat on a desk

Razer has a bunch of streaming gadgets on the shelves, from the microphones and backdrops included in this month's offer to audio mixers, RGB and key lights, and capture cards. While a little more expensive than more generic brands, Razer comes with a stamp of quality. If you've already got Razer Chroma peripherals in your setup, sticking with the brand makes fine-tuning your lighting particularly easy but even non-RGB essentials benefit from using the same Synapse 4 software as well.

Our most recent reviews of Razer's streaming and setup tech include the Razer USB 4 Dock, which I praised for its fair pricing, solid build quality, and speedy connections and the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma. Despite its lack of power delivery, Phil rated this as a solid riser, with a range of connections and a sturdy build quality.

In the past, some of the best Razer streaming kit has actually made it into our dream setups, standing as top picks across the market as a whole. The Razer Stream Controller X is Duncan's favorite all-in-one pad for macros and native software integrations, while the Razer Moray are still the best earbuds for streamers due to their fantastic sound quality, comfort, and handling of multiple sources.

We're also rounding up the best microphones for streaming and the best webcams. Or, take a look at the best capture cards available.

