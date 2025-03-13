Razer USB 4 Dock review: "solid, reliable, and surprisingly well-priced"

Reviews
By published
Razer USB 4 Dock in silver on a wooden desk
(Image: © Future)

GamesRadar+ Verdict

The Razer USB 4 Dock is one of the most reliable, well-powered connectivity solutions I’ve found for my gaming laptop. While the supplied USB 4 cable does give some cause for concern, I was able to run everything in my setup through this dual-display device with no stutters or slowdowns. Considering it’s cheaper than some high-powered Thunderbolt devices out there, that’s a real win.

Pros

  • +

    Sleek, slimline design

  • +

    Plenty of USB-A ports

  • +

    Speedy 100W power delivery

  • +

    Full 40Gbps compatibility

  • +

    Relatively low temperatures

Cons

  • -

    Concerns around supplied cable

  • -

    No support for triple displays

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

Sure, a Thunderbolt 4 dock is going to give you the best speeds, display connectivity, and compatibility, but what if a cheaper USB 4 dock could also throw you 100W power delivery, dual 4K displays, and a 40Gbps connection? That’s the question Razer is posing with its USB 4 Dock, a cheaper alternative to the brand’s $329.99 Thunderbolt option. At $229.99 / £229.99 it’s still more expensive than most non-powered hubs, but compared to the Ugreen, Dell, and CalDigit, it’s actually impressive value. You can easily spend far more than this and pick up a Thunderbolt or similar hub with fewer ports, more dropouts, and a greedier footprint.

As the best gaming laptops get slimmer, their ports are running dry. Unless you opt for an 18-inch behemoth, you’ll likely be sacrificing DisplayPort, extra USB-A connections, and even Ethernet support. If you’re running an AMD machine, or you simply don’t need to pay for the extra performance security of Thunderbolt, Razer’s oblong could well solve a lot of your problems.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Key Specs

Power Delivery

Up to 100W

Main connection

USB-C 4

USB-C

3x USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2 (2x downstream, 1x upstream): 1x Master at up to 40Gbps, 1x 20W power delivery at 10Gbps, 1x 10Gbps

USB-A

5x USB-A 3.2: 2x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1, 1x dedicated 2.4GHz

DisplayPort

DisplayPort 1.4 (4K 120Hz)

HDMI

HDMI 2.1 (4K 120Hz)

SD card readers

1x SD 3.0 UHS-II, 1x uSD 3.0 UHS-II

Audio

3.5mm

Supported displays

2x 4K monitors, one high-speed (120Hz) refresh rate at a time

Compatibility

Windows, Mac

Dimensions

74.8 x 31.5 x 8.46 inches

Weight

425g / 0.936lbs

Design

I’ve had my fair share of chunky docks on my desk. From towering Ugreen bricks to Dell slabs, all the way through to the bright lights of the JSAUX RGB Docking Station. None have looked as sleek and simple as the Razer USB 4 dock. Available in either black or silver (I received the latter), the small oblong keeps a low profile on top of a desk, and - should you have wires properly trained down the back of your setup - doesn’t sprawl out too much.

The entire chassis is built with the same premium finish as the best Razer laptops, with a soft finish, sturdy casing, and slimline design. It’s much smaller than any other dock I’ve tested in the past, though its low and flat design means it takes up more space than my Ugreen Revodok Pro. My desk is by no means small, but with a set of speakers, a couple of light bars, and a 32-inch monitor (as well as Razer’s laptop cooling pad) vying for space things can get pretty tight. The longer shape of the Razer USB 4 dock just didn’t quite fit in a way that would keep wires free from sprawling out over the corner of the table. That meant I called in some mounted reinforcements.

Top view of Razer USB 4 Dock on a wooden desk

(Image credit: Future)

The truth is, I’ve always wanted to mount my docking station to the underside of my gaming desk. I hate fighting a nest of wires and spending all day staring at the setup I’ve been building for years being blighted by cables breaks the heart. The flat top and relatively lightweight form factor of the Razer USB 4 dock means that, with the help of a properly ventilated mount system, the entire docking station can sit perched just under the front lip of my desk. I have easy access to the SD card readers, 3.5mm audio, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port located on the front with all my more permanent connections running underneath the main table top from the back.

I can do this because no matter how much I ran through the Razer USB 4 dock, temperatures always stayed manageable. If you’re running both HDMI and DisplayPort at full 4K, things can get a little warmer. It’s nothing to be worried about, but I’d recommend a ventilated mount instead of good old tape if you’re going to be pushing this dock to its limits. Outside of this dock’s specific testing, I only ever use a single QHD monitor over HDMI and the area is well ventilated. It goes without saying, but I have to say it, always make sure you’re taking thermals and ventilation into account when mounting accessories and, if in doubt, use a separate mounting tray.

If you’re keeping things topside, the Razer USB 4 dock comes outfitted with a grippy rubber bumper underneath to keep the device placed firmly on the desk. It’s still knockable and does shift around when replacing cables or plugging in new accessories.

Port access is nice and easy, if a little cramped on the rear and between the two USB-C ports on the front. Everything is still easily accessible, but if you use a larger USB-C receiver for a headset, for example, you’ll likely lose access to a connection. My SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds seem to be permanently plugged in these days, but the dongle takes up both connections on the front of the device.

There are also no labels on the device itself, and with a variety of different speeds up for grabs, I often found myself referring back to the product page’s manual for guidance on where everything would be best placed.

Features

Razer marketing exclaims the USB 4 dock has ‘countless ports’. The truth is there are 14, not including the main power connection. That’s on the higher end of average, with a good spread between USB-A and USB-C. I would have preferred one more USB-C connection to the rear of the device (there’s only space for the master upstream connection to your laptop) for more permanent peripherals, though. The Logitech StreamCam I use runs off USB-C, so I needed an adapter to keep it plugged in if I don’t want to keep it connected to my laptop itself.

Still, two usable USB-C ports and a total of five USB-A ports is a fantastic selection of connections. That fifth USB-A is even a dedicated channel for 2.4GHz receivers. Unfortunately, my testing was marred at the beginning. Razer supplies a USB 4 cable to run its dock with straight out of the box and, while my HDMI connection remained stable, I couldn’t get anything from any of the USB (C or A) ports when using this cord. The issue was fixed with a separate high-speed cable running to the same USB 4 port on my Razer Blade 14.

Close up on rear ports of Razer USB 4 Dock

(Image credit: Future)

Display support is solid for a USB 4 device. Like most, both the HDMI and Display Port connections can run 4K monitors at 120Hz refresh rates - though, also like most, only one panel can use the full speed of its connection at a time. That’s not uncommon - a lot of dual-4K docks limit one of their connections to 60Hz, but there are others that don’t, and a lot more than add an extra video-out for a third display as well.

With up to 100W power delivery, you’re getting the same sturdy charge as you would from a Thunderbolt 4 device, on paper. That ‘up to’ means your actual power could dip from this rate, whereas a true Thunderbolt dock will carry 100W as a baseline. Still, I never noticed any power issues from my dock (and I’ve tested many alternatives that certainly do present problems with the same setup).

Performance

Razer USB 4 Dock with cables and receivers attached

(Image credit: Future)

I swapped out my regular QHD panel for something a little more Ultra to test the Razer USB 4 dock, running an RTX 4070 Razer Blade through the dock and up to a 4K panel using an HDMI 2.1 cable. Everything ran smoothly, offering crisp 120Hz visuals in lighter games (the RTX 4070 is far from a UHD card). Connecting a separate panel via DisplayPort was easy enough and without too much of an additional thermal load on the dock itself.

As expected, running two displays at the same time was slower, but everyday gameplay was still enjoyable. You’d need a monster of a gaming laptop to go full blast on two separate 4K 120Hz gaming monitors at the same time, after all, so I’m happy Razer is catering to the masses with this cheaper alternative.

Transferring larger files to an external hard drive was about as fast as if I were doing it directly on the Blade itself. I moved a 24GB 4K game stream file between an external drive and my laptop back and forth with no noticeable delays when the dock sat in the middle.

Aside from the aforementioned difficulties with the supplied USB 4 cable, all accessory ports functioned as expected on the dock itself. Cheaper docks can stutter or drop power when faced with a full load of peripherals - I’ve played that game of Buckaroo too many times. I never felt like I was juggling with this device, though. My permanent connections are a wireless Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro (polling at 4,000Hz), a wireless Razer Basilisk V3 Pro (polling at 1,000Hz), a set of SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds, a Mountain MacroPad, an EasySMX X10 controller, and a Logitech StreamCam webcam.

That’s a load that makes even similarly priced competitors lose connection (my Ugreen model often fails to recognize new inputs in one of its USB-A ports when everything is hooked up) and overload. Considering that Mountain MacroPad is one of the most power-hungry USB-A accessories in my arsenal, I was incredibly impressed with the stability of the Razer USB 4 Dock.

Should you buy the Razer USB 4 Dock?

Razer USB 4 Dock with packaging on a wooden desk

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer USB 4 Dock is staying firmly in place under my desk, and considering the number of hubs, stations, and bricks I’ve been through over the last few years that’s certainly a relief. With a slick design, excellent temperatures, and a reliable selection of robust, speedy ports, the Razer USB 4 Dock has solved a lot of the setup problems I’ve been facing with alternatives from Ugreen and JSAUX. While it does drop three-display connectivity and you don’t quite get the full benefit of a Thunderbolt system, this is a dock that’s going to see you through dual-monitor setups with the kind of ease I could have only dreamed of just a few years ago.

I’ve been through my fair share of desk setups, balancing cables and power requirements, overloading extensions, and wrangling several monitor arm designs. As I slowly build my dream desk (we’re currently at v.6.3), I may well grow out of the limited USB-C ports and require a more substantial 3-4 port Thunderbolt system. In truth, though, that would be my only concern. If you have a lot of USB-C accessories or storage requirements, a more substantial Thunderbolt alternative may be required. Otherwise, Razer’s actually offering solid value for money in a neat, compact solution here.

How I tested the Razer USB 4 Dock

I’ve had the Razer USB 4 Dock running my entire desk setup for the past two weeks. In everyday use, it was connected to a Samsung Odyssey G5 QHD 144Hz gaming monitor, but I also connected it to two 4K 120Hz monitors separately for testing purposes. In my regular setup, the dock was tested while connected to a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop via a Belkin USB 4 40Gbps cable. It ran via a Ugreen HDMI 2.1 cable, with Razer, SteelSeries, Logitech, and EasySMX accessories attached.

For more information on how we make our recommendations, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

For more desk accessories, we're also rounding up the best HDMI cables for gaming as well as the best SSDs for gaming. Or, check out the best gaming monitors for more panel options.

TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
BenQ Steam Deck dock next to handheld on woodgrain desk
BenQ GR10 Steam Deck dock review: "I’ve waited years for this HDMI 2.1 docking station"
Steam Deck with mascot face on screen surrounded by compatible Steam Deck docks
The best Steam Deck dock 2025: the handheld docking stations I'd recommend
Razer Handheld Dock Chroma with Asus ROG Ally on top next to keyboard
Razer has a new RGB-clad Steam Deck dock, but it's missing one key feature I'd include for future handhelds
Hand holding Razer Kraken V4 headset against a PC setup
Razer Kraken V4 review: "an iconic headset, all grown up"
Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock with OLED model sitting in cradle next to Asus controller and Samsung TV with game menu in backdrop.
I've tested over 20 different docking stations since the Steam Deck landed, but there's one I always go back to
Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
Alienware X16 R2 review: "style and substance"
Latest in Hardware
Razer USB 4 Dock in silver on a wooden desk
Razer USB 4 Dock review: "solid, reliable, and surprisingly well-priced"
Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.
I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time
A AMD Ryzen 7 8700G being put into it&#039;s socket by a reviewer
AMD's new Ryzen 9 X3D processors launch today, here's the stock I've found so far
Atari 7800+ console on woodgrain desk next to cartridges, controller and plugged into LG monitor with Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest gameplay on screen
Calling all retro console nerds - the Atari 7800+ just dropped to a phenomenally low price
Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock with OLED model sitting in cradle next to Asus controller and Samsung TV with game menu in backdrop.
I've tested over 20 different docking stations since the Steam Deck landed, but there's one I always go back to
Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad graphic with mouse hovering over the top of a setup
Logitech just refreshed its wireless charging gaming mouse pad, and it might finally be cheap enough to be worthwhile
Latest in Reviews
Razer USB 4 Dock in silver on a wooden desk
Razer USB 4 Dock review: "solid, reliable, and surprisingly well-priced"
Lenovo Legion Go S with FlyKnight gameplay on screen featuring player character holding bow and arrow with enemy ant in backdrop.
Lenovo Legion Go S Windows 11 review: “my heart aches for this mixed up handheld”
Talisman 5th Edition game components
Talisman 5th Edition review: "The characterful imperfections of the original game remain clear to see "
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 review: "A colossal package even if you never go anywhere near Virtual Currency"
Altered: Trial by Frost booster box and packs on a playmat
Altered: Trial by Frost review - "Satisfying enough to offer highly varied gameplay"
Three SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads on a wooden desk
I didn't expect to prefer a coarser mouse pad, but SteelSeries' new QcK Performance range has changed my mind
Gemma Chan in Eternals

Eternals star Gemma Chan is hopeful she'll return to the MCU someday: "There's unfinished business there"
Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

"A lot of the joy is in the difficulty": After spending 400+ hours dying 15,000 times in a painful Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run, streamer admits challenges have "ruined normal gaming" for him
The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 trailer breaks HBO viewing records, becoming the network's most-watched trailer
See more latest
Most Popular
Lenovo Legion Go S with FlyKnight gameplay on screen featuring player character holding bow and arrow with enemy ant in backdrop.
Lenovo Legion Go S Windows 11 review: “my heart aches for this mixed up handheld”
Three SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads on a wooden desk
I didn't expect to prefer a coarser mouse pad, but SteelSeries' new QcK Performance range has changed my mind
Talisman 5th Edition game components
Talisman 5th Edition review: "The characterful imperfections of the original game remain clear to see "
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 review: "A colossal package even if you never go anywhere near Virtual Currency"
Altered: Trial by Frost booster box and packs on a playmat
Altered: Trial by Frost review - "Satisfying enough to offer highly varied gameplay"
Boro and Alta sit on a bench together in Wanderstop
Wanderstop review: "Exalting the transformative power of tea"
The pump header of the NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB showing a 35 degree cpu
NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB review: "Has some solid design points that make installation a lot easier"
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with blue lighting
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review: "one of the best value Hall effect gaming keyboards out there"
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
The Electric State review: "Although this may be their most visually stunning movie yet, it looks like the Russos are yet to find their footing outside of the MCU"
Doggerland player board
Doggerland review: "A delicate dance of survival and management that doesn't feel weighted toward a single strategy"