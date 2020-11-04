Star Wars: Squadrons deals and price guide

Now that it's finally out in the wild, Star Wars: Squadrons deals are starting to appear. Want to get in on the flight-sim set in a galaxy far, far away? We've got the best offers for you right here.

Considering how many positive reviews it's had (including ours), Star Wars: Squadrons deals are very tempting in the run up to the Holiday season. Plus, it's less expensive than a normal release. Because more than a few of us are investing in next-gen consoles this year, being able to save a bit of money here and there wouldn't go amiss.

It's certainly worth the fuss. It looks stunning, and we've waited a long time for a new starfighter game in the Star Wars universe. As shown by the Star Wars: Squadrons extended gameplay trailer, it's ready to deliver. Its focus on becoming an ace pilot - with new, impressive manoeuvres and mechanics for diverting ship power where it's needed most - sets it apart from the flight-sim mode in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. What's more, compatibility with VR makes it even more compelling for those who've dreamed about jumping into the cockpit of an X-Wing.

A spiritual successor to the Rogue Squadron series, Star Wars: Squadrons is set shortly after Return of the Jedi. As such, it pits the New Republic against the remnants of the Empire with a single-player campaign featuring heroes from the movies, books, and animated TV series (Hera Syndulla fans, represent). There's also a multiplayer mode featuring five-vs-five dogfights and larger fleet battles, not unlike Battlefront 2's Supremacy mode.

For more info, check out where it appears in the saga via our guide to the Star Wars timeline. As for Star Wars: Squadrons deals in your area, read on.

VR headsets

(Image credit: EA)

In a very welcome twist, it turns out that Star Wars: Squadrons is fully compatible with virtual reality headsets from start to finish. That means you can plug in your PSVR headset, Oculus, or Vive to literally find yourself in the cockpit.

If that sounds like your jam, we've listed the best VR prices below. These are updated on a regular basis, so you can expect to see new offers appearing every day.

