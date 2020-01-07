Save $45 on the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset for a limited time

Here's your chance to take advantage of a truly extraordinary deal on one of the best PC gaming headsets on the market: the SteelSeries Arctis 7. The headset is usually $125 at Amazon, but today you can snag the excellent Arctis 7 for just $79.99 over at Woot, an independent subsidiary of Amazon.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a mid-range wireless headset with a stately, comfortable design and incredible 20-hour battery life. This is the perfect headset for tight, busy spaces and gamers that appreciate sound quality but don't need the best-sounding PC gaming headset available. Considering the features and build quality, the Arctis 7 is a great buy at its normal list price, but at $45 off it's an absolute steal.

As for what's inside this attractive headset, wireless audio is transmitted through a 2.4GHz connection for uninterrupted low latency sound from up to 12m/40ft away. High-end S1 speaker drivers and a retractable ClearCast microphone ensure clear sound going in and out, perfect for coordinating with teammates efficiently.

We don't know how long this deal will last, and if you're on the hunt for a high-quality wireless PC headset that won't break the bank, you likely won't find a better deal soon. The Arctis 7 is the perfect compromise between price and performance, and at such a massive discount it's a no-brainer for audio-minded bargain shoppers.