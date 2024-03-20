Sand Land release schedule: When is episode 8 on Disney Plus and Hulu?

Sand Land, the hotly anticipated anime based on the late Akira Toriyama's acclaimed manga, is finally here. Unfortunately, it comes bundled with one of the strangest release schedules we've seen in quite some time and it also isn't available (as some might suspect) on either Netflix or Crunchyroll.

Yep, that means you'll need a Disney Plus subscription to take in the dunes of Sand Land. Below, we'll run you through all the key details - including the Sand Land episode 8 release date after the surprise stack of seven episodes released this week.

When is Sand Land episode 8 on Disney Plus and Hulu?

Sand Land episode 8 is expected to launch on Hulu and Disney Plus on March 27, with new episodes to follow every Wednesday.

While the release time isn't set in stone, 12:00 AM Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern and 8:00 AM BST in the UK is usually when new non-Star Wars and Marvel series drop on Hulu and Disney Plus.

How many episodes of Sand Land are there?

There will be 13 episodes in this adaptation of Sand Land.

There are currently seven episodes of the series available.

Sand Land release schedule

The first six episodes of Sand Land are, essentially, a recut version of 2023's Sand Land film. We've seen that happen previously with big titles such as Demon Slayer with its Mugen Train arc, and it's the same here again.

The seventh episode onwards is the Angelic Heroes arc, with a fresh concept from Toriyama himself before his passing.

New episodes will air every Wednesday from now until the beginning of May, with the finale set to air on May 1.

Here's the current Sand Land release schedule:

Sand Land episodes 1-6 [film arc]: March 20

Sand Land episode 7 [beginning of Angelic Heroes arc]: March 20

Sand Land episode 8: March 27

Where can I watch Sand Land?

To watch new episodes of Sand Land, you'll need a Hulu subscription in the US or, if you're living elsewhere, it can be found under the Star section on Disney Plus. It's rated 16+, however, so you may need to tweak your parental control settings to do that. Need help with that? Here's how to watch mature content on Disney Plus.

