San Diego Comic-Con may be looking a little bit different this year as it grapples with two ongoing strikes for WGA and SAG-AFTRA. However, that doesn't mean that plenty isn't still happening at the yearly convention for all things TV, film, comics, and more. To help you navigate what panels are happening and when, we've broken this all down in our SDCC 2023 schedule.

So while Marvel and DC are giving the event a miss, there are still some very intriguing panels on the cards. At the moment, some of the biggest releases we're expecting to see are new looks at are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Walking Dead, and Star Trek. Although, just a warning, these panels may still change as several have been canceled over the past few days. Don't worry though, we'll keep our SDCC 2023 schedule up to date to make sure you don't miss a moment.

And of course, we won't be seeing any writers or actors at the convention as it goes against strike rules. For more details on what exactly these rules are, you can read our breakdown of the WGA strikes and the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2023?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 takes place over five days, beginning on Wednesday, July 19 with a preview day. The panels get properly started on Thursday, July 20, and continue to Sunday, July 23. The event is taking place this year at the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 schedule

Thursday July 20

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Max Original Animation presentation, featuring Harley Quinn: 11:00am PT (7pm BST / 2pm ET), Hall H

11:00am PT (7pm BST / 2pm ET), Hall H Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem panel: 11:30am PT (7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET), Hall H

11:30am PT (7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET), Hall H Ghosts panel : 12:45pm PT (8:45pm BST / 3:45pm ET)

: 12:45pm PT (8:45pm BST / 3:45pm ET) What We Do in the Shadows season 5 screening : 2pm PT (10pm BST / 5pm ET), Ballroom 20

: 2pm PT (10pm BST / 5pm ET), Ballroom 20 Archer season 14 panel: 3:15pm PT (11:15pm BST / 6:15pm ET), Ballroom 20

3:15pm PT (11:15pm BST / 6:15pm ET), Ballroom 20 Talk to Me panel: 4:15pm PT (00:15am BST / 7.15pm ET), Indigo Ballroom

Friday July 21

(Image credit: AMC)

My Adventures with Superman screening and panel: 11am (7pm BST / 2pm ET), Indigo Ballroom

11am (7pm BST / 2pm ET), Indigo Ballroom The Creator + Haunted Mansion director presentation: 11:30am (7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET), Hall H

11:30am (7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET), Hall H Walking Dead universe panel: 1pm PT (9pm BST / 4pm ET), Hall H

1pm PT (9pm BST / 4pm ET), Hall H Jamie Lee Curtis new comic-book panel: 1pm PT (9pm BST / 4pm ET)

1pm PT (9pm BST / 4pm ET) Rick And Morty panel: 2pm PT (10pm BST / 5pm ET), Indigo Ballroom

2pm PT (10pm BST / 5pm ET), Indigo Ballroom Solar Opposites: 3pm PT (10pm BST / 5pm ET), Indigo Ballroom

3pm PT (10pm BST / 5pm ET), Indigo Ballroom John Wick The Continental panel: 3pm (11pm BST / 6pm ET), Ballroom 20

3pm (11pm BST / 6pm ET), Ballroom 20 Invincible panel: 5:45pm PT (1:45am BST / 8:15pm ET), Room 6BCF

Saturday July 22

(Image credit: CBS/Paramount+)

Futurama panel: 11am PT (7pm BST / 2pm ET), Ballroom 20

11am PT (7pm BST / 2pm ET), Ballroom 20 Star Trek universe panel: 1:30pm (9:30pm BST / 4:30pm ET), Hall H

1:30pm (9:30pm BST / 4:30pm ET), Hall H Quantum Leap: 1:45pm (9:45pm BST / 4:45pm ET), Room 6A

What SDCC panels have been canceled (so far)?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

We've compiled an on-going list of all of the SDCC 2023 panels that have been canceled so far. Check out the list below – and don't worry, we'll keep this updated as the convention approaches.

Thursday July 20

An Insider Look at Cruel Summer Season 2

Behind The Scenes with the Cast of Jury Duty

Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Mother, May I? Featuring Holland Roden and Kyle Gallner

Peacock’s Original Comedy Series Twisted Metal

Sesame Street Muppets Live!

Spotlight Panel on Mariko Tamaki

The Wheel of Time

Friday July 21

Good Omens

Gen V

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

New Rockstars (YouTube)

Spotlight on Jo Duffy

The Strangers Trilogy Exclusive First Look

Saturday July 22

Abbott Elementary Class in Session

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! from D&D

Legendary Entertainment

Orphan Black: Echoes

Sid & Marty Krofft

That ’70s Show 25th Anniversary

Sunday July 23

Lights! Before Camera and Action

Sesame Street Special Premiere

Can you watch San Diego Comic-Con 2023 from home?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Sadly, the Comic Con 2023 panels will not be streamed at home, like they were during the Covid pandemic. However, that doesn't mean you can't follow along. We'll be keeping you updated on all of the biggest news from the 2023 panels at GamesRadar+ and across our social media accounts.

If you're up to speed on Comic-Con, check out our roundup of all the major 2023 movie release dates for everything the year has in store.