The Boys spin-off Gen V finally sets release date

The Boys spin-off series Gen V has finally set a release date.

The highly anticipated show, which has been described as 'Euphoria meets superheroes,' is set to hit Prime Video on September 29.

"From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given," the official synopsis reads. "They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

A new teaser poster for the series has also been released.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series is based on The Boys comic book story arc 'We Gotta Go Now' by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The cast includes Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Terminal List), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and Alexander Calvert (Supernatural). Fans of the flagship series can look forward to appearances from The Seven’s speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), new Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Vought Studios director Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne).

Gen V is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023.