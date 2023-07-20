Streaming service Max has dropped the first trailer for season four of its Harley Quinn adult animated series.

Per the official synopsis, the new season sees Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) out on her own after her break-up with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. The trailer is filled with explosions, many familiar DC faces, and pokes fun at Elon Musk's Space X.

The voice cast includes Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Ron Funches as King Shark, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, and Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust. Per his appearance in the trailer, it's likely that Diedrich Bader is back as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Sarah Peters, writer since season 1, will showrun and executive produce season 4.

Harley Quinn was renewed last year amid HBO's high-profile cancellations, which included a feature-length live-action Batgirl film.

"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," said executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in an earlier statement. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

Harley Quinn season 4 premieres on July 27 on Max, with three brand new episodes. A new episode will air weekly through to September 14.