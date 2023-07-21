AMC has finally unveiled a first look at the upcoming Rick and Michonne focused spin-off series, newly titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which sees Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reunite on-screen for the first time in almost five years.

The trailer debuted during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 21. Lincoln and Gurira were unable to attend the event, due to the ongoing SAF-AFTRA strike in the US.

Teasing an "epic love story" between its two leads, the new horror-drama's logline reads: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The last time viewers saw Rick and Michonne, it was right at the very end of The Walking Dead series finale – and the pair were certainly not together. Heck, they weren't even on the same timeline. You see, in Michonne's side of the epilogue, she appeared to be writing to Judith (Cailey Fleming) by a campfire and, more crucially, in the possession of some of Rick's belongings; an engraved iPhone and some boots.

In his scene, Rick is held up by a Civic Republic Military helicopter on a muddy bank on Bloodsworth Island, the place where Michonne found said belongings back in The Walking Dead season 10. With that, we could assume that Rick's scene happened in the past, while Michonne's is taking place in the present.

(Image credit: AMC)

Also at SDCC, it was revealed that AMC has ordered a second season of other spin-off shows Dead City and the upcoming Daryl Dixon series. The news was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, with the official Walking Dead Twitter account releasing a video. "Thank you all for making Dead City a hit," the text reads. "AMC Plus's most-watched series ever... So, we thought you all... might like to know... Dead City will be back for season 2."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is expected to premiere in 2024, but it currently doesn't have a release date. Meanwhile the season finale of Dead City airs on Sunday and Daryl Dixon is set for release on October 10.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order. Or, if zombie apocalypses aren't your thing, have a peruse of our list of new TV shows heading our way.