The Walking Dead universe lives on. AMC has ordered a second season of both Dead City and the upcoming Daryl Dixon spin-off.

"This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September," said AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott in a press release. "We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard, and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before."

The news was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, with the official Walking Dead Twitter account releasing a video. "Thank you all for making Dead City a hit," the text reads. "AMC Plus's most-watched series ever... So, we thought you all... might like to know... Dead City will be back for season 2."

Dead City season 2 is coming.

Previously titled Isle of the Dead, Dead City follows Maggie and Negan as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long since been cut off from the rest of North America. The season finale airs on Sunday.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is set for an October 10 release date, sees Norman Reedus' character wash ashore in France and struggle to piece together how he got there and why (and Carol will be there, somehow). The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which follows the heart-wrenching love story of Rick and Michonne, is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

