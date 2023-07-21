The Marvels trailer sees our heroes go higher, further, faster to defeat Zawe Ashton’s villain

By Fay Watson
Meet the new dream team

A new trailer for The Marvels is here and it sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau back for more body-swapping antics.

In the latest look at the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie, we get our first hint at what exactly is behind the unusual scenario. Zawe Ashton’s villain Dar-Benn says, "Captain Marvel, the annihilator, you took everything from me and now I’m returning the favor," before conducting some kind of spell that links our heroes together. 

The rest of the trailer sees the trio getting to grips with each other’s powers (which is easier said than done), much to Nick Fury’s amusement. But it seems the only way they’ll be able to stop Dar-Benn from targeting all of the planets they call home is by teaming up – much to Kamala’s delight. "Higher, further, faster" indeed.

The movie doesn’t release in theaters until November 10, but given Marvel’s non-appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year, it's nice to get a new look at one of the MCU’s most-anticipated projects. We've also got a new poster as well, which you can see below.

The new look at Ashton’s formidable Dar-Benn also comes after the actor said she got some advice from her real-life partner and fellow MCU baddie Tom Hiddleston. "It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way."

For more MCU goodness, check out our guide to all of the new Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

