Romero goes Deep Red

George A Romero is in final talks to helm a 3D English language remake of Dario Argento's cult classic Deep Red .

The original, which followed a musician who becomes involved in investigating a series of grisly murders, is considered by many the film that established Argento's presence internationally.

But Argento diehards shouldn't worry too much about the remake's loyalty to its source - the script's been penned by Argento's brother and frequent producer Claudio Argento.

Argento himself will not be involved in the remake, despite having previously collaborated with Romero on Dawn Of The Dead and Two Evil Eyes.

Shooting is set to begin this autumn in Canada, with The Little Company handling pre-sales in Cannes.

Up for Deep Red in 3D?