Rockstar job listing hints at incredible detail and "large-scale destruction" for GTA 6

GTA 6 could have "large-scale destruction" and incredible visual detail according to a Rockstar job listing.

The role (via Comicbook ), which is for a VFX Artist at the developer's New England studio, says that Rockstar aims to "bring extra life to the environment, character, weapons, vehicles, and more," with visual effects that "help to immerse the player in a believable world."

That immersion ranges from something as small as insects circling around the player or "rain dripping off buildings," all the way up to "large-scale destruction events like skyscrapers crashing to the ground." The listing also mentions systems working to create their own, related effects; "weapons create bullet impacts, vehicles kick up dirt and smoke and leave debris when they crash, objects get dirty when [they] fall in mud."

While Rockstar doesn't mention GTA 6 anywhere in the listing, that this role is related to the game is a pretty safe bet. References to vehicles, bullet holes and skyscrapers alone are a few clues that we're not heading back to the Old West anytime soon, but the developer is said to have been working on a new entry in the GTA series since last year. Unfortunately, we may not see the fruits of those labours for another four years, as multiple reports have suggested that GTA 6 might not release until 2025 .

As for the level of detail hinted at, it should come as little surprise. Red Dead Redemption 2 pushed visual boundaries, and GTA 5 was no slouch when it came to building a detailed, immersive world. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X now available, Rockstar is likely to want to push the envelope even further.

