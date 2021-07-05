GTA 6 2025 release window reports corroborated

The GTA 6 2025 release window reports have been corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

Schreier's comments on Twitter follow a report from noted Battlefield and Call of Duty YouTuber Tom Henderson, who made a series of claims about Rockstar's next project in a video last week. According to Henderson, GTA 6 is set in a modern-day recreation of Vice City which will expand and change over time in a manner similar to Fortnite's ever-evolving map. Henderson also reveals a few details about the game's main cast, and most importantly claims that we might not get our hands on GTA 6 until as late as 2025 , in spite of past rumors of a 2023 release.

Schreier has since corroborated almost all of those claims, saying on Twitter (via Resetera ) that "everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard." In another tweet, he states that the game is "still early in development," and has "an evolving/expanding map."

Those comments might appear to contradict claims that Schreier made on his Triple Click podcast last April, where he said that he "wouldn't expect [GTA6] until maybe the end of 2022, 2023." However, he points out that that was just an estimation, and that the pandemic may have significantly disrupted Rockstar's schedule.

Even before considering the impact of the pandemic, Henderson pointed out that GTA 6 may still be some distance away as part of a concerted effort from Rockstar to ensure improved employee wellbeing after reports of serious crunch during development on Red Dead Redemption 2. He also claimed that Rockstar would be keen to avoid any public delays, and would hold off on announcing a release window until it could be sure it would hit it, especially with GTA Online acting as a considerable earner for the company in the meantime.

Of course, even with Schreier's corroboration, it's worth taking any leak like this with a significant pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Rockstar or 2K. Either way, however, it's looking like we won't be seeing GTA 6 for a good while yet.

