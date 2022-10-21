The Rings of Power will address Sauron’s past with Adar "pretty quickly" in season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1. If you haven’t seen Prime Video’s conclusion to the epic Tolkien adaptation yet, click away now.

The season finale of The Rings of Power confirmed Sauron's identity as viewers learned Halbrand has been the Dark Lord in disguise the whole time. The reveal had some huge impacts on his relationships with Galadriel and the Elves, but it also shed new light on his dynamic with another character, Adar.

Earlier in the season, Adar told Galadriel of his past with Sauron, explaining how he grew fed up with sacrificing many of his Orc "children" for his cause and claimed that he killed him. Yet when he met Halbrand in a tense reunion, he did not recognize him, setting up a potentially explosive confrontation if their paths crossed again.

Well, it now seems like we won’t be waiting too long to find out more. Sauron star Charlie Vickers confirmed this will be a plot point early on in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, which is currently in production in the UK.

"They have a complex past," Vickers told Polygon (opens in new tab). "They have been in conflict for quite a long time now. We see an element of that in the sixth episode. And I think it’s pretty obvious when you watch the show that there’s going to be more of that relationship. We’re going to learn more about it. So I don’t want to speak too much about it, but pretty quickly in the second season, we learn more about that history. But it is complex, and it has deep roots, and I think that will be exposed as the show goes on."

