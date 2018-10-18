Here's when can you pre-load Red Dead Redemption 2 (and trust me, you'll want to pre-load it)

In light of the news that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be around 100GB on PS4 and 88GB on Xbox One, Rockstar has announced when players can start downloading the open world western onto their consoles in advance of its October 26 launch date.

In a recent tweet, which also announced the release of the final launch trailer for the game, debuting at 10AM ET/3PM BST today, the studio revealed that anyone who has pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2 can pre-install it starting tomorrow, October 19, at 12AM ET/5AM BST.

Read more 100GB? You may need a new PS4 external hard drive soon, or an Xbox One external hard drive...

This gives players an entire week before they'll be actually able to play the game, which is good news for those with slow internet connections, as it may take hours, even days to install the entirety of Red Dead Redemption 2 onto your system of choice.

This announcement also follows rumours that the physical edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive in the form of two discs, corroborating with what we know about the game's massive, record-breaking size and scale.

If you still need to pre-order the hugely anticipated sequel, we've got a guide on where to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 cheap right now, with the best deals for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Hurry, pardner, you don't want to miss out on the biggest game of the year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sits comfortably at the top of our most wanted on the upcoming new games of 2018, alongside Battlefield 5, Fallout 76, and more.