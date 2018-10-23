What's the best Red Dead Redemption 2 price right now? We've been constantly checking to see where you can get Rockstar's latest game cheap, and while there aren't a huge number of deals right now, there are a few bargains to be found. If you're just looking to buy the basic game, you can take advantage of pre-order bonuses as detailed below. Picking up Red Dead Redemption 2 now will give you the War Hourse and Outlaw Survival pack for free, so it's worth doing. But there are other ways to get a good offer on Red Dead 2.

The most obvious way to get a decent Red Dead Redemption 2 price is to buy a PS4 Pro bundle. Yeah, it's expensive, but if you're looking to buy a Pro anyway then you're essentially getting Red Dead 2 for free. In the UK you can pick up a console + the game for £350, which means you're paying nothing for the game itself. The offer has been running in the US too, but retailers have currently run out of stock. However, it will likely kick in again once more PS4s are made available. If you're willing to wait and want that PS4 Pro, it could save you some money. For now, check out the best PS4 Pro deals available right now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Editions, console bundles, and pre-order bonuses

Pre-order bonuses

All Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-orders will unlock two Story Mode enhancements, as Rockstar has dubbed them; the iron-grey-coloured Ardennes War Horse, and the Outlaw Survival Kit.

The War Horse has a higher stamina than the average stallion and mares you'll encounter on your travels, and is less likely to bolt in combat. The Outlaw Survival Kit offers a range of "key supplies," with items that will recover HP and your Dead Eye meter, and other bits and bobs that Rockstar has yet to detail.

Digital pre-orders on the PlayStation and Xbox Stores will get the War Horse, and Outlaw Survival Kit, as well as an in-game cash bonus, and if you ordered by August 15, you'll have bagged yourself the Story Mode treasure map too. You'll be able to buy Arthur a weapon, ammo, "a handful of useful items," and some grub to fill his belly with the cash bonus. You can use the treasure map to get a head start on ferreting out the loot hidden throughout the world, but if you haven't already pre-ordered, you've missed the window for the map.

As well as getting a load of cash in Red Dead Redemption 2, digital pre-orders from the PlayStation and Xbox Store will also get a significant chunk of change in GTA Online. Standard digital pre-orders will net you $500,000, Special Edition digital pre-orders will get you $1 million, and the digital pre-orders of the Ultimate Edition will get you $2 million.

Players on PS4 will get their GTA bucks downloaded automatically, while Xbox One players will have their bonus sent to their Xbox message centre 7-10 days after the pre-order is placed, and can redeem the code on their consoles or Xbox.com.

Console bundles

If you're looking to grab a PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2, then this bundle is essential. It comes with a copy of the game and a Pro console, all for the price of a regular Pro. You can pre-order now and get it all for release day. It's the ultimate way to make sure you're playing Red Dead 2 in glorious 4K, as it was intended.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition will set you back £74.99/ $79.99 and will bag you exclusive Story Mode content, including a dappled black thoroughbred racehorse, equippable items to give you a buff, a mission and hideout, an Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger outfit, additional in-game boosts, bonuses, and discounts, and three free weapons.

The racehorse has "exceptional speed and acceleration," and is outfitted with a dark chocolate leather Nuevo Paraiso Saddle with silver medallion detailing, and is available to ride in Story Mode.

The Bank Robbery mission will see Arthur and the gang plot to break into the bank in the town of Rhodes, while the hacienda hideout has to liberated - and looted - from the Del Lobos Gang.

You can boost Arthur's environmental awareness skill with the Eagle Talon Talisman affixed to his boot, and carrying the Iguana Scale in his satchel will let him take less damage on horseback.

For a cosmetic-only buff to your appearance, you can slip into the Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger outfit, that features a "wide brimmed black cowboy hat, deep indigo coat, worn denim chaps, leather gloves and boots."

The Boosts, Cash Bonuses, and Discounts will get you a discount on upgrades at the gang's camp, will let you earn more cash during gang robbery missions, and will provide a core stat boost to Stamina, Health and Dead Eye Cores.

Meanwhile, you can pick up the Volcanic Pistol, the Pump Action Shotgun, and the Lancaster Varmint Rifle free-of-charge at the Gunsmiths.

Buy it UK - £74.86 from Shop.To

Buy it US - $79.96 from Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

As well as everything listed in the Special Edition, the Ultimate Edition goes one further by giving players content to use in the online mode, so if you plan on running with a posse online, you might want to consider picking up this edition for a fraction more, at £89.99/$99.99.

The online content includes a black chestnut thoroughbred racehorse, two outfits, a Camp theme, free weapons, and Rank Bonuses, all for the online mode.

The racehorse comes equipped with the jet-black leather High Plains Cutting Saddle with gold metal accents, and is will give you an edge when it comes to speed.

You can jazz up your Camp with the Survivor theme, and spruce up your character with the Blackrose Bounty Hunter Outfit, and Copperhead Enforcer Outfit. The Blackrose Bounty Hunter Outfit "features a long oxblood-colored coat, a vest with gold pocket watch chain, and dark pants tucked into chocolate leather boots," while the Copperhead Enforcer Outfit "features a fur-lined saddle-brown leather waistcoat, two-tone gloves, and pinstripe black pants tucked into black leather boots."

The three Story Mode guns of the Special Edition will be accessible in online with Ultimate Edition; the Volcanic Pistol, the Pump Action Shotgun, and the Lancaster Varmint Rifle.

And a welcome bonus for online players are the Rank Bonuses, that will let you rank up faster up to rank 25.

Buy it UK - £89.99 from GAME

Buy it US - $99.99 from Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2 Collector's Box

The Collector's Box includes a bunch of goodies, but lacks an actual copy of the game, so don't forget to factor that into your budget after you've dropped £89.99/ $99.99. All of your swag will come with a metal tithing box with a lock and key, inspired by the Van der Linde's gang lockbox.

The collectibles include an engraved, gold-coloured Challenge Coin emblazoned with an American Buffalo, that comes in a magnetic holder along with a plaque engraved with details on the species.

You'll also get a double-sided jigsaw puzzle, playing cards, a funky bandana, a set of six pins, a physical treasure map printed on "durable, unrippable paper," 12 Cigarette Cards, and a 150-page replica book of the in-game Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue.

You can pre-order the Collector's Box at GameStop in the US and GAME in the UK, with the latter offering additional options that include the Standard, Special, and Ultimate Editions of the games.

Outlaw Essentials

Image 1 of 30 Dynamite USB Charger Image 2 of 30 Pendleton Blanket Image 3 of 30 Domino Set Image 4 of 30 Bottle Opener Image 5 of 30 Collapsible Shot Glass Image 6 of 30 Brass Zippo Lighter Image 7 of 30 Engraved Match Box Slipcase Image 8 of 30 Pin Set Image 9 of 30 Barrell Candle by Joya Image 10 of 30 Dynamite Candle by Joya Image 11 of 30 Glass Candle by Joya Image 12 of 30 Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co. Image 13 of 30 Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle Image 14 of 30 Metal Earth Sawed-Off Shotgun 3D Puzzle Image 15 of 30 Metal Earth Train 3D Puzzle Image 16 of 30 Leather Valet Tray Image 17 of 30 Leather iPad Case Image 18 of 30 Leather iPhone Cases Image 19 of 30 Rockstar Games Logo Keychain Image 20 of 30 Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Black on Red Image 21 of 30 Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Red on Black Image 22 of 30 Rockstar Games T-Shirt - White on Red Image 23 of 30 Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt - Black on Grey Image 24 of 30 Outlaws For Life T-Shirt - Red on Black Image 25 of 30 Outlaws For Life T-Shirt - White on Red Image 26 of 30 Redemption T-Shirt - Red on Black Image 27 of 30 Redemption T-Shirt - White on Red Image 28 of 30 Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - Red on Black Image 29 of 30 Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - White on Red Image 30 of 30 Rockstar Logo Stickers

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Outlaw Essentials Collection is a line of merch that Rockstar is selling in its online storefront, Rockstar Warehouse, but you can also find the products stocked at "other select retailers, including GameStop," although a list of stores and pricing have yet to be confirmed.

You can find Red Dead Redemption 2 branded shot glasses, blankets, zippo lighters, candles and more.

PlayStation 4 exclusive content

Sony has partnered with Rockstar for PS4 exclusive content that includes "first access to earn select online content." With the recent announcement of the Red Dead Online and November's open beta, we expect to hear more on the exact nature of this exclusive content soon.