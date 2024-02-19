Just one month after its season 2 finale, filming for Reacher season 3 is nearly complete

It turns out Reacher season 3 could make it to our screens sooner than you might have expected. Despite the second season of the hit Prime Video show only coming to an end in January, star Alan Ritchson has confirmed that filming has almost finished on the third.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he said: "We’re nearing completion on Season 3." Ritchson has been keeping his Instagram followers up to date on the whole process too, having recently revealed that the third season will be based on 'Persuader', which is the seventh book in Lee Child’s series.

The premise sees Jack Reacher go undercover in Maine to work with the Drug Enforcement Administration to catch a notorious smuggler. Speaking about the upcoming season on social media, Ritchson said: "[It’s] one of the best books there is, a gripping, skillful blend of spies and non-stop action... I can’t wait for you to see this season."

The show has been a huge hit for Prime Video, breaking streaming records in 2023 as well as landing rave reviews. However, Ritchson has been open about how the show’s success was "hard fought". He added to Jimmy Fallon: "I was never supposed to be Reacher, big asterisk by this role for me so I feel lucky. They wanted the exact specifications, he’s six-five, I’m six-three…"

However, after lots of recall auditions, Ritchson landed the role. The actor has previously opened up about trying to reach out to Tom Cruise about the part too, but that process didn’t go quite to plan either.

