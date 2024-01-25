Reacher season 3 will adapt one of Lee Child’s best books, and Alan Ritchson can’t wait

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has confirmed what book they’ll be adapting for season 3 of the Prime Video show. Next up is 'Persuader', the seventh book in Lee Child’s series, and it’s got an exciting premise.

Set in Maine, the book catches up with Jack Reacher as he’s working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to bring down a drug smuggler called Zachary Beck. To nail him for his crimes, Reacher goes undercover to get close to the criminal and infiltrate his inner circle.

Actor Ritchson confirmed the story details in a video on Instagram. "It’s me, lobster, fresh off the coast of Maine," he told his followers, adding: "That’s right, you thought yesterday’s post was about me eating something at Crafty, wrong-o. A couple of detectives figured it out. That’s right, here comes the big reveal: The book for season 3 of Reacher takes place in Maine, 'Persuader'. One of the best books there is, a gripping, skillful blend of spies and non-stop action... I can’t wait for you to see this season."

As well as the subject matter of the new season being revealed, Variety reports that Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley too. She’s appeared in the past two seasons of the Prime Video show, which is a huge hit for the streamer. In late 2023, it became the platform's most-watched series of the year, as well as scoring a high Rotten Tomatoes score.

