One of Amazon's best shows returns with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon Prime Video's Reacher is back for season 2, and it has debuted to a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes with 15 reviews.

Season 2 sees Reacher discover that members of 110th MP Special Investigations, the US Army unit he used to belong to, are being murdered one at a time. That leads Reacher to abandon his drifter ways and team up with three of his old teammates to try and get to the bottom of the mystery.

Alan Ritchson stars as Reacher, with Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, Maria Sten, Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick, and Domenick Lombardozzi co-starring.

"This series is a rollicking success with its gonzo action, tight storytelling, and game cast. On almost all production levels too, from the art direction to editing, the series comes up aces," reads The Establishing Shot 's review.

"Reacher isn't just one of Prime Video's biggest original shows; it's also one of its very best. Ritchson is at his very best and he's surrounded by a stellar cast and crew that go to great lengths to create the action drama TV fans miss so dearly," says ComicBook.com .

"Reacher is the series that stands as the "crème de la crème" of Dad TV, and Season 2 only helps cement its status. It's not even a guilty pleasure; it's just good television," is Collider's verdict .

It sounds like, if you're after some action-packed thrills this holiday season, Reacher season 2 is the show to watch.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with three episodes available to stream now, and the remaining episodes following weekly.

