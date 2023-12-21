In only five days, Reacher season 2 has become Prime Video's most watched title of the year

Just a few days after its premiere, Reacher season 2 has become Amazon Prime Video's most watched title of 2023.

The second season of the hit series debuted on Prime Video on December 15, but has proved a huge success already – it boasts an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, too.

Per Deadline, the first three episodes of season 2, which dropped together, outperformed the entire audience of Reacher season 1 by 50% in just three days. By day five of streaming (December 20), Reacher became the most watched Prime Video title of the year worldwide, which includes both movies and TV shows.

Reacher also claimed the biggest premiere weekend for a Prime Video series since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrived last year.

Reacher season 2 sees the titular Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) discover that members of 110th MP Special Investigations, his former US Army unit, are being murdered one by one. He ends up abandoning his drifter life to team up with three old teammates and attempt to unravel the mystery. The season is based on Lee Child's novel Bad Luck and Trouble, which is the 11th book in the Reacher series.

Before the Reacher TV show, though, there were the movies starring Tom Cruise – and Ritchson has revealed that he wrote Cruise a heartfelt letter about the role, though it didn't quite go the way he planned.

New episodes of Reacher season 2 are arriving on Prime Video weekly until January 19.