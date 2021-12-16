The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is down to just $80.99 right now

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate has come crashing down to just $80.99 (discounted from its usual $160 MSRP) for just shy of 50% off at Best Buy right now. While it was previously 99 cents cheaper a few days ago, that offer did not hang around for very long at all. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate shot back up to $99, which was its previous historic lowest price, and we're confident in saying that history will repeat itself again, so act fast to secure it at this low rate.

When it comes to the best Razer controllers, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is hard to beat priced considerably below $100. This specific gamepad features interchangeable thumbsticks and multiple D-pads to make use of, meaning you can tailor the controls to suit the game genre / personal preference. What's more, the hairline triggers have stop switches in them for greater accuracy in racing and FPS titles, making this controller ideal for E-sports.

We hardly ever see controllers with this level of adjustability and customizability retail around the $80 mark, so this Razer Wolverine Ultimate deal offers fantastic value for money given its feature-set. If you've been after one of the best PC controllers, there isn't much more you could want for the money.

If you're interested in a similarly priced alternative, however, then the Razer Wolverine V2 is priced today at just $79.99 (down from $100) at Best Buy. The V2 lacks the more customizable nature and RGB lighting of the Ultimate, but benefits from remappable multi-function buttons and a more traditional form factor akin to the standard Xbox Wireless controller.

